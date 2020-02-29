Former Alexandria star Shurbutt delivers two-homer game for Samford in JSU softball tourney

JACKSONVILLE — Samford softball's Timberlyn Shurbutt picked a great place to have her first collegiate two-homer game.
Playing in the Jacksonville State Invitational near her hometown of Alexandria, Shurbutt sent two balls over the fence in Samford's 10-4 win over Texas-San Antonio. She had a three-run shot in the fourth inning and a two-run blast in the sixth.
A junior who is in her third year as a starting third baseman, Shurbutt had six home runs as a freshman at North Carolina State, five last year at Samford and one this year before her two Saturday. All those previous homers came in separate games.
"Growing up here, it's a great place to grow up," Shurbutt said. "Being able to play in front of my friends and family and old coaches, it's really fun, just to be in the same atmosphere again."
Shurtbutt did it despite getting over the flu. She missed Samford's two games Friday because she was too sick to play.
How bad was it?
"Bad enough not to be able to come," she said. "That probably tells you right there."
She said it helped that she got so much support from her Samford teammates.
"My teammates were super encouraging," Shurtbutt said. "I struggled my first two at-bats, but my teammates kept patting me on the butt and telling me I've got it. Having them encouraging me helped me out in the box and in my head."
For the year, she is hitting .264 with a team-high four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs. Her homers and RBIs are second on the team. Last season, she had five homers, 17 RBIs and a .265 batting average. As a freshman at N.C. State, she hit .218 with six homers and 23 RBIs.
Even at Samford, which she says is about a 90-minute drive from home, she doesn't get many chances to return home. Still, she still sees her parents plenty.
"My family comes and sees me a lot," she said, "but I stay on campus a lot."