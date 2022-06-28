Former Alabama linebacker addresses mental health, rediscovers passion following career-ending injury

OXFORD — On the gridiron, former Alabama linebacker Marvin Constant proved to be an unstoppable 6-foot-2, 245-pound monster capable of tearing his way through just about anyone in pursuit of the quarterback.
But off the field, like a lot of young men, he just wanted to make his mom proud — or at the very least not cause her pain or disappointment. Which is exactly what Constant was afraid of when he wrote his first book, “The Unraveling of a Man Who Bleeds Crimson” back in 2014.
In the book, Constant wrote about the drinking, dark thoughts and the depression that followed him after a leg injury near the end of the 1999 season virtually ended his career. A Freshman All-SEC linebacker that season, Constant seemed at the time like a promising collegiate and NFL career.
“The thing that took the most out of me, in terms of getting to a point where I knew I wanted to write it, was how I knew it was going to make my mother feel when she found out what was really going on with me,” Constant said. “Because I knew it was really going to hurt her to know I was going through all that. So that was the thing that hurt me the most, knowing that I was going to hurt her.”
Constant talked about his evolving thoughts on mental health, his writing process and provided his thoughts on the current state of Alabama’s defense during an autograph signing at the Oxford Harley Davidson on Saturday afternoon.
When he initially suffered his injury while making a game-saving tackle at the goal line to secure a 23-17 win over LSU, Constant struggled with his new reality.
Before, Constant had always found his identity in being tough. That sort of person didn’t broadcast their pain to the world. They internalized it and dealt with it alone.
“That is the stigmatism that keeps so many athletes, and men in general, in mental confinement,” Constant said. “And when they end up doing things to harm themselves, everybody is like, well they should have said something, but they (society) make it so taboo to say something that is why most don’t."
In conversations with other athletes that suffered similar career-ending injuries, Constant learned that dark thoughts are common. He said he’s heard some former athletes even talking about killing themselves.
“I mean, it was some dark conversations, and from those conversations, the only thing that I could think of was I should do something to help others while helping myself in the process,” Constant said.
So he wrote his first book, and in doing so, he found some measure of healing and acceptance. Then in 2020, Constant wrote his second book, “Physical and Mental Fitness at 40 Plus.”
“For me, it is like the next progression from my first book,” Constant said. “Now that we get beyond that, how do we live out the rest of our lives and achieve peace of mind, that satisfaction. Because if you’re not in good health physically and mentally, you’re still killing yourself. You have to have a combination of both. You can’t have one without the other.”
Constant now weighs close to 225 pounds. At one point, he weighed as much as 312 following the premature end of his football career. He can’t help but smile when he looks at the before and after photo that he keeps saved on his phone.
“Yeah, (I'm proud) to get back to who I am and who I was comfortable with for all my life,” he said. “And it took me a long time to get there because again, fighting a lot of those demons just directly impacted what I was able to do.”
Those demons kept Constant from watching any form of football, including Alabama, for years. Back then, the sport was a bitter reminder of a future stolen away from him.
“That should be me, but because I had this injury, it changed everything,” Constant said. “It really took a toll on me.”
These days, it can be tough to get Constant to change the subject once the Crimson Tide comes up. That’s especially true if defensive coordinator Pete Golding is mentioned.
“I just feel like he is doing a disservice to the players. … Several of my friends are NFL coaches and scouts, and they all say the same thing,” Constant said. “When you turn the tape on, guys look lost, they look confused. They don’t look like they are coached up, so why are you paying this guy $1 million a year.”
Constant believes the time for change at the defensive coordinator position passed a long time ago, and he points to the tape from recent seasons and the diminishing number of defensive players getting drafted in the first round of the NFL draft.
“Nobody came there to do this for fun, because there is nothing fun about hitting 300-pound grown men in a 100-degree heat,” Constant said. “There is nothing fun about it. The reality of it is, most guys who play this sport are from impoverished families and they are looking to take their step to help their families out.”
Constant said he’s sick of watching the Crimson Tide’s defenders look dazed and out of position on the field.
“They will say they are young, so they were confused,” Constant said. “As a defensive coordinator, if the guys are confused, what do you do? You scale it back and run what they are comfortable with so the guys can play fast as hard.”
The mention of Will Anderson’s name stops Constant’s rant on Golding dead in its tracks.
“Oh man, Will Anderson, I think he is going to go down as the greatest defensive player in Alabama football history,” Constant said. “I think his name will be mentioned with the Derrick Thomases and the Corneilus Bennetts.I think Will is in a great position to dominate this year, and I’ll be honest with you, the thing that is going to make Will even more dominant this year is Dallas Turner. Dallas Turner is going to demand some respect on the other side.”
Constant loves what he saw out of Turner, then a freshman, late in the season when Turner recorded 19 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery in the final seven games.
Then there’s Anderson.
“I see determination, I see never quit, never give up,” Constant said. “He never takes plays off. He is always in-tuned, he is always pushing and motivating his teammates to finish the plays and finish the game. So Pete is going to get lucky, he will have at least one first-rounder on defense this year, but that has nothing to do with Pete. That is all Will Anderson and want to.”
Whether he was criticizing Golding or praising Anderson, Constant couldn’t keep the excitement off his face or his voice from growing louder when discussing the Crimson Tide on Saturday.
With passion like that, it’s easy to see how far Constant has come since the dark days when he couldn’t bring himself to even watch football, much less discuss it.
“I always had a love for the game,” Constant said. “My injury just derailed me, and it just changed my mental thought process.
"So I knew a day would come where I would be able to watch it again. I just didn’t know when that would be. I’ve always loved Alabama football. You know I grew up selling cokes and programs in Bryant-Denny. So I always knew (that passion would come back), I just didn’t know what was going to happen in the meantime.”