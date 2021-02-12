Football recruiting: Ohatchee's Fuller headed to JSU

Ohatchee's defensive back/running back Noah Fuller announced Friday he will accept an offer as a preferred walkon at Jacksonville State University.
Fuller said he chose JSU over offers from Birmingham Southern, Huntingdon and "a couple other schools (that) were looking at me but have not yet offered me a position."
"I choose JSU because, as a child, my father would always take me and my family to the games and put me in the football camps," Fuller said. "JSU has always been an option for me going though high school and during football season.
"Coach (Bryant) Ginn told me JSU was in need for some DBs, and I just told myself I wanted to play for them."
Fuller said he'll go to JSU as a safety, which could put him in the same defensive backfield as Wellborn standout Jett Smith, who signed as a safety/linebacker possibility.
"I'm just so excited to continue and play the sport I feel in love with in second grade and represent my community and, of course, to still wear red and white," Fuller said. "This journey won't be easy, but I've waited a long time for this, and I won't let anyone down."
Fuller was a second-team Alabama Sports Writers Association pick as an athlete and played cornerback for the Alabama North All-Stars. He rushed for 1,386 yards and 21 touchdowns in 2020. He also had 27 tackles and two interceptions.