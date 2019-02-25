BIRMINGHAM — Watching the girls team from the stands over the past four years, Spring Garden’s boys basketball players no doubt wanted on that red-and-blue, Alabama High School Athletic Association court in Legacy Arena.
No doubt they wondered what it’s like to play in the state tournament, something Spring Garden’s boys hadn’t done since 2005.
“It’s huge,” tearful freshman Cooper Austin said Monday. “I’m glad I can experience what it’s like. I came here every year with the girls, and, like, it’s different. It’s different than what they say.”
Spring Garden started strongly and rallied late, but the Panthers couldn’t overcome 1-for-14 shooting beyond the 3-point arc and fell to St. Luke’s 51-45 in the Class 1A state semifinals.
St. Luke’s (18-9) advanced to play Decatur Heritage in Thursday’s 5:45 p.m. championship game. Spring Garden finished 25-7.
The Panthers came hoping for a longer stay, but they came.
No one associated with the program felt the moment more acutely than Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin, who also coached the girls program to five of its six state titles. He recalled losing to Billingsley as a player under Dale Welsh in 1984, when the state tournament was a final eight instead of the final four, under the current format.
He told his team the story Sunday night. Monday, he said that 1984 loss left a “scar that’s been there ever since.”
“To get to step back out here, with these guys, and this boys program as a coach, and come back and try to get redemption was special for me,” he said.
Spring Garden didn’t look cowed by the occasion, the stage or an opponent making its third Final Four appearance in four years. Even as St. Luke’s managed the pace, the Panthers took it to the Wildcats early and led 15-11, when St. Luke’s called a timeout at 3:30 of the second quarter.
The Wildcats went on a 10-0 run out of that timeout and wound up with a 21-17 lead, after Isiah Sanchez stopped the bleeding with a layup at 0:35. St. Luke’s never again trailed.
St. Luke’s coach Garrett Trawick said the timeout was a matter of goosing his team’s aggressiveness and defense.
“Some guys were a little unaggressive, and you’ve got to be aggressive,” he said. “But really, it was just harping on the defensive end. Our defense had to create offense for us.”
The Wildcats broke out to as much as a 36-22 lead in the third quarter. Coming back proved a little too challenging amid Spring Garden’s unusual struggles behind the 3-point line.
It was no accident. St. Luke’s slowed from its usual pace, trying to limit Spring Garden’s possessions.
“These guys, it’s kind of like what (Mike) D’Antoni does in Houston: more possessions equal more shots, and those guys are shooters,” St. Luke’s coach Garreth Trawick said. “Let’s work and get the shots that we want, whether that takes five seconds, or if it takes a minute and 45 seconds. Let’s work these guys.
“Shooting teams, make them defend and try to get in their legs.”
Ricky Austin didn’t blame depth-perception shock in the cavernous Legacy Arena, a common theme among teams not used to it, as much as he credited St. Luke’s defense.
“It was a combination of both,” he said. “I didn’t see us get many open looks. They were there. They had great close-out defense.
“We had one or two open looks and thought sure it was going in, and it just rimmed out on us.”
Still, a 6-0 spurt got Spring Garden within 42-37 with 3:02 to play, but St. Luke’s JaCorey Jacob answered a Spring Garden timeout with a 3-pointer.
A Sanchez tip-in brought Spring Garden within 45-39 at 1:42, and the Panthers forced Michael Winston to miss a contested jumper. However, Winston won the loose-ball battle after a tipped rebound.
With just two fouls in the half, Spring Garden fouled three times, trying to get St. Luke’s in the bonus. Before they could get there, Jacobs’ layup made it 47-39 with 55 seconds left.
Jermaine Brown led St. Luke’s with 17 points. Jacobs added 14 and Winston 13.
Sanchez, the Northeast Regional most valuable player, finished with 17 points, and Weston Kirk added 14.
Sanchez is one of three seniors, and senior Dalton Rogers played 19 minutes.
“I don’t want to sell my senior short, because they did a great job of leading us to get here, but it is so important to get here and get a taste of this,” Ricky Austin said. “I have felt that all year long.
“If this bunch could just keep getting another step and another step, it is time for this boys’ program to not take, maybe, one small step, but take a couple of huge steps now and realize this can be done. Somebody had to do it on the girls’ side. It’s time for these boys in this boys’ program.”
Kirk said getting at taste of Birmingham and the lead-up to it “means everything.”
“I know we didn’t win, but we had a good season,” he said. “I know our fans and whole school, our whole community, they were behind us the whole way. They never gave up on us.
“It’s just a blessing to be here and play for Spring Garden and wear this maroon and gold.”