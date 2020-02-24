Final Four: Spring Garden girls shrink bigger Elba, reach final

BIRMINGHAM — Spring Garden’s quick guards have a way of making size look small.
The Panthers forced 24 turnovers, 16 in the first half, and Neely Welsh’s 30 points and 11 rebounds helped them shrink Elba 56-35 in Monday’s first state-semifinal game in Birmingham’s Legacy Arena.
Spring Garden (34-2), seeking its seventh state title in girls’ basketball in its 15th Final Four appearance, will play the Mars Hill Bible-St. Luke’s winner in Thursday’s 4 p.m. final.
“It just gives you that feeling inside, like that happy-jittery feeling, every time we think about coming back to Birmingham,” Welsh said. “That’s what it feels like.”
The Panthers showed no jitters Monday, while showing size doesn’t always matter in basketball.
Elba (23-7) had plenty of it. Jaylyn Barker, a 5-foot-11 forward, led the Tigers with 10 points and eight rebounds. Breanna Sanders, a 6-foot forward, added eight rebounds and six blocks.
At 5-3, Freeda Hooks was Elba’s lone starter under 5-6. Spring Garden goes 5-1 across its backcourt of Macy Reedy and seventh-grader.
“I looked at their size in the program,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said. “Looking at them on film, they don’t look as big, but we bumped into them in the lobby this morning, on the way over, and I was a little nervous at how big they were.
“They were one of the biggest teams we’ve played all year, not just height wide but thickness wise.”
Big damage comes in the smallest packages. Reedy hit two quick 3-pointers against Elba’s diamond-and-one defense, which opened things up for Welsh in the paint.
She was a big reason why Spring Garden outscored a bigger team 32-22 in the paint.
“Getting in, shooting layups and finishing strong, and then getting to the foul line: I guess that’s what opened up for me,” Welsh said.
Austin and Reedy bothered Elba’s ball handlers all game, Austin with seven steals.
“I always play with bigger people,” Ace Austin said. “My brothers, they’re always wanting me to play with them. They’re always like, ‘Well, if you’re going to play on varsity, you’d better get used to this.”
Reedy is used to staring up at opposing shooting guards.
“Anybody we play, they’re usually about five inches taller than me,” she said. “I’m always shorter that everybody, but really, that just means you’ve got to hit them harder on defense, get in their knees.
“Tall people don’t like that.”