Final Four: Anniston girls overcome slow start, advance to title game

BIRMINGHAM — Anniston's latest state-tournament appearance began like so many other sad days in Birmingham, but the Bulldogs played their way out of it.
Allasha Dudley scored 22 points and Kiana Montgomery 19, and Anniston overcame 1-for-11 shooting in the first quarter to beat Childersburg 50-42 in Tuesday's 4A semifinals in Legacy Arena.
Anniston (28-3) will play the Deshler-Sumter Central winner Friday at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs, making their eighth Final Four appearance, seek their first championship.
Check back to AnnistonStar.com shortly for an updated version of this story.