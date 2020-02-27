You are the owner of this article.
Final Four: Ace helps Spring Garden trump St. Luke's for Panther's seventh state title

Spring Garden takes state

Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin shouts instructions late in the Panthers' victory over St. Luke's on Thursday in Birmingham.

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

BIRMINGHAM — Spring Garden's girls needed an ace when St. Luke's held the cards early in Thursday's 1A state final, and Ace Austin came through.

The seventh-grader showed once again ready for big stages, scoring 14 points and big plays to help Spring Garden come back from as much as a 12-point deficit early to win 53-45 in Legacy Arena.

The state championship was Spring Garden's seventh, including six under long-time head coach Ricky Austin, Ace's father.

Check back shortly for an updated version of this story on AnnistonStar.com.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

