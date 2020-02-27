Final Four: Ace helps Spring Garden trump St. Luke's for Panther's seventh state title

BIRMINGHAM — Spring Garden's girls needed an ace when St. Luke's held the cards early in Thursday's 1A state final, and Ace Austin came through.
The seventh-grader showed once again ready for big stages, scoring 14 points and big plays to help Spring Garden come back from as much as a 12-point deficit early to win 53-45 in Legacy Arena.
The state championship was Spring Garden's seventh, including six under long-time head coach Ricky Austin, Ace's father.
