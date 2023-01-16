Faith Christian overwhelms Donoho behind monster performance from Curlee

JACKSONVILLE — Donoho, fresh off a win over Faith Christian on Thursday night, had dreams of securing back-to-back wins in the series when the programs met once again in the Calhoun County Tournament on Monday morning.
Faith Christian senior Thomas Curlee had other plans in mind. He scored 18 of his game-high 25 points in the second half to secure No. 7 seed Faith Christian’s 65-50 win over No. 10 Donoho.
“He did really well. … We had some chemistry problems Thursday that we got figured out,” Faith Christian coach Cory Hughes said. “The biggest thing for us today, 24 (Curlee) is a scorer. He’s going to get his points just because he is a monster around the basket, but us just playing together as a team is the story.”
Curlee paced his team in rebounds, grabbing at least six, but his ferocity was just as evident around the logo, where he recorded back-to-back steals, both of which resulted in fastbreak points that gave Faith Christian a 37-21 lead with 4:56 left in the third quarter.
Faith Christian’s Yashua Arevalo and Carson Harris scored 16 and 11 points, respectively, in the victory. Donoho senior Drew Williamson scored a team-high 21 points.
Faith Christian (12-5) will face No. 2 Oxford on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.
“Big difference was we just kept the pressure on,” Hughes said. “I thought we played an excellent first half, and they made some really tough shots. And second half, I just told the guys if we keep this pressure on, there is no chance they keep making really tough shots, and they didn’t.”
