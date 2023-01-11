 Skip to main content
Faith Brown hits 1,500th career point while scoring 24 in Cleburne County win

Faith Brown

Faith Brown with her coach Todd Gable after reaching 1,500 career points against Munford on Tuesday.

Cleburne County junior Faith Brown reached 1,500 career points Tuesday evening. Better yet, she did it at home in a game the Tigers won 56-35 over visiting Munford.

Cleburne County head coach Todd Gable said afterward Brown reached 1,500 career points with a basket early in the fourth quarter. The magic basket came on a jump shot at the elbow.

