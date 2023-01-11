Faith Brown hits 1,500th career point while scoring 24 in Cleburne County win

Cleburne County junior Faith Brown reached 1,500 career points Tuesday evening. Better yet, she did it at home in a game the Tigers won 56-35 over visiting Munford.
Cleburne County head coach Todd Gable said afterward Brown reached 1,500 career points with a basket early in the fourth quarter. The magic basket came on a jump shot at the elbow.
The Tigers were leading 48-20 at that point and Gable said he immediately took Brown out of the game.
Brown finished with 24 points for the game. She scored eight points in the first, eight points in the second and six in the third. Hannah Turley finished with 20 points for Cleburne County. She netted four 3-point field goals and was 2-for-2 at the free throw line.
Eighth-grader Lauryn Brewster led Munford with 16 points on eight field goals.
Cherokee County 55, Jacksonville 41: Playing at home, the Golden Eagles couldn’t master Cherokee County.
The Warriors led 32-11 at halftime in the Class 4A, Area 10 game. Ashley Grant’s 18 points and four steals were best for Jacksonville. DeAsia Prothro finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.
Jacksonville will play Faith Christian on Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum in the first game of the 2023 Calhoun County basketball tournament.
Other top performers for Jacksonville:
—Halaina Lozano, eight points with two 3-point baskets
—Mya Swain, four points, seven rebounds
