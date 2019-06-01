It has been almost six years since someone who played his high school baseball in Calhoun County has been selected in the annual Major League Baseball (MLB) first-year player draft. That may change Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday while MLB conducts its 2019 draft.
Former Piedmont High School standout Easton Kirk just completed his sophomore season at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville where he divided his time almost equally between catcher and third base. This year, he won the Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Triple Crown. Kirk completed the regular season as the conference leader in home runs with 18, in RBIs with 64 and in batting average at .480. He appears to be the first ACCC player to put together a Triple Crown season and those numbers caught the attention of a number of professional scouts.
“As the progression of the season went on he continued to just put up unbelievable numbers,” veteran Wallace-Hanceville head coach Randy Putman said of Kirk on Thursday. “Scouts would ask me, ‘Are they legit?’, because those were offensive numbers that were just mind boggling. There would be more scouts that would come and they would video his swing and all.”
Kirk needed two home runs in the Lions’ final game of the regular season against Marion Military Institute to win the home run title. After he hit his first homer to tie for the lead, the second weighed heavily.
“I would say the second one was a little harder because I knew that I had one at-bat left in the game and I needed to hit it right then. I got a good pitch (a hanging curve) to hit. I guess I did what I needed to do,” Kirk said.
Kirk said he had gotten calls from the Atlanta Braves, the Washington Nationals, the Minnesota Twins and the Houston Astros “but none of them have really mentioned actually picking me.”
The Astros did bring him to a workout Monday at the Home Plate Baseball facility in the Atlanta area. Kirk said Monday’s workout lasted more than four hours. It included 30-yard dashes, throwing to second base from catcher, hitting batting practice and catching bullpen sessions.
Putman said Kirk told him afterward he felt he had done “very, very well.”
“If somebody drafts him and he does decide to go, I think one day Easton Kirk he’ll play in the big leagues,” said Putman who has seen a number of his Lions drafted in his 30 years as head coach and has pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Derek Holland currently playing at the major-league level. “I feel that strongly about him offensively – that his bat’s going to carry him a long way. The scouts, they would ask me if I felt like he could be a professional hitter and I do. He’s mature enough and he’s tough enough. He’s developed into an excellent, excellent hitter.”
Jacksonville High School graduate Shed Long, Jr. is the most recent Calhoun County high school product picked in the MLB draft. Long, who was chosen out of high school by the Cincinnati Reds in the twelfth round of the 2013 draft, made his major league debut May 11. Beginning May 21, Long put together a seven-game hitting streak that ended Thursday.