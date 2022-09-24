 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doug Segrest: Tide offense returns with a vengeance in most complete win of season

Alabama vs. Vanderbilt

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (2) runs the ball against Vanderbilt at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, AL on Saturday, Sep 24, 2022.

 Crimson Tide Photos / UA Athletics

Cancel the All-Points Bulletin. The Alabama offense was located Saturday night, safe and secure.

Sure, it took the first quarter of the season to get the second-ranked Crimson Tide clicking in rhythm. But when it did, Vanderbilt paid the price in a 55-3 rout at Bryant-Denny Stadium.