Donoho, again: Falcons down county rival PV to take state

BIRMINGHAM — Donoho beat Pleasant Valley 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16 on Wednesday to win program's 13th state volleyball title, second in a row, third in four years and first in Class 2A. This story will be updated.
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.