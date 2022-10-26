 Skip to main content
Donoho, again: Falcons down county rival PV to take state

TROPHY PRESESENTATION BC.jpg

Donoho wins the 2A state volleyball championship over Pleasant Valley for their second straight title.

 Bob Crisp/Consolidated Publishing
BIRMINGHAM — Donoho beat Pleasant Valley 25-18, 25-22, 24-26, 25-16 on Wednesday to win program's 13th state volleyball title, second in a row, third in four years and first in Class 2A. This story will be updated.

 

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.