Defending NJCAA Division II champ Phoenix advances to championship round

OXFORD — The defending NJCAA Division II softball champions are back at Choccolocco Park in Oxford in hopes of claiming their second straight national title, and so far, they're rolling.
The Phoenix College Bears are undefeated in the tournament to this point. On Wednesday, Phoenix defeated Delaware Technical Community College 8-0 in six innings to kick off their tournament run. Phoenix then beat Kirkwood Community College 11-3 on Friday, and had a tight victory over Louisiana State University Eunice 4-3 on Friday night. The Bears won 2-1 on Saturday over Murray State, putting them into Sunday's championship round at 2 p.m.
“It’s the toughest thing in the world to try to come back and repeat,” Phoenix coach Heinz Mueller said. “I mean, it’s exciting. The good thing about it is we have about eight players returning from last year’s team so that makes it a little bit easier from the standpoint that they know what they’re getting into. It’s exciting, it never gets old.”
Phoenix (54-6) entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed behind the No. 1-seeded Des Moines Area Community College, which was eliminated by Murray State on Saturday. Phoenix is on an 18-game win streak, with a 27-2 record at home, 18-4 on the road and 9-0 on neutral fields.
Entering this tournament as the defending national champions, the Bears felt as if they had a target on their back and would receive everyone’s best shot.
“It’s the only way you want it,” Mueller said, “Let everybody give you their best shot. That’s how you get better really. When we play easier opponents it doesn’t get us better. All these teams here are good, so it’s been really cool so far.”
Phoenix has an abundance of talent both at the plate and in the circle. Bears pitcher Briana Hardy leads the country in strikeouts with 382 on the season. Hardy also leads the nation in wins for a pitcher with 41, and she is fourth in earned run average at 1.06. Phoenix has two top five home run hitters as well with Teagan Dobson at fourth with 21 and Ali Ashner at fifth with 20.
“We’ve had a lot of good ballplayers,” Mueller said, “It really comes down to the players like any sport. As long as you can stay consistent recruiting, getting good ball players, then you show them the right direction. You hope for the best and we’ve been pretty lucky, pretty fortunate.”