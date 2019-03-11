OXFORD — Oxford’s Wesley Sparks and Jake Spivey climbed another notch in their highly analytical coach’s mind Monday.
Sparks, making his second consecutive start, pitched four innings of one-hit ball, and Spivey hit his first home run at Oxford and on Choccolocco Park’s signature field as the Yellow Jackets beat Ohatchee 8-1.
Oxford advanced to Tuesday’s 6 p.m. final against Alexandria, which rallied for three runs in the final at beat to beat Piedmont 4-3 in Monday’s other semifinal.
Oxford coach Wes Brooks kept his options open about a starting pitcher in the final.
“I don’t know who we’re going to go with tomorrow,” Brooks said. “You start thinking about pitch counts, and Alexandria is going to be a team that we play that I don’t think one guy can throw the whole game.
“So, kind of like how Pell City did against us last year, I’m kind of leaning on going with a strike thrower for two innings then finishing with our best two guys. That’s just me.”
Even Brooks’ pitchers might not know until Tuesday morning. That’s the way it worked for Sparks on Monday.
He threw 24 pitches in two innings of work while getting the win against Weaver in Saturday’s quarterfinals. As to what his Monday night looked like, Brooks texted his dad, Scott, who works in Washington, D.C., as a Homeland Security exercise coordinator for the Federal Aviation Administration, but waited until Monday to tell Wesley.
Brooks called Wesley out of class at third period and informed him he’d get a second consecutive start.
“Sometimes I tell them, and sometimes I don’t, because, like, I really don’t know,” Brooks said. “You really want to tell two guys or three guys they’re going, because what if they (the next opponent) go 15 innings, and they don’t have anybody left tomorrow.
“So, you kind of what to have three guys in mind and then wait until the moment and tell them your game plan.”
Wesley knew there was a possibility. Brooks had told him that he could pitch Monday or Tuesday.
“You’ve just got to start getting prepared when he tells you and, like, be ready at any moment,” Wesley said.
He looked ready Monday, striking out nine batters and walking three. He topped out at 83 mph while justifying Brooks’ growing confidence in him.
It started decent start at Daphne, followed by an eight-strikeout, three-inning relief appearance against Jacksonville. Wesley’s next appearance came against Weaver and then Ohatchee.
He has two wins in back-to-back in this county tournament.
“He was just good,” Brooks said. “I thought his two-seam was good. I thought his slider was good.”
Nicholas Hamlin worked the final three innings with five strikeouts, one hit, two walks and one earned run.
At the plate, Reese Howard went 3-for-3 with two runs and two RBIs. Peyton Howard went 1-for-4 and drove in three runs.
Perhaps the biggest development for the Yellow Jackets’ offense was Spivey’s first home run since transferring to Oxford. The solo shot came in the second inning and came on the heels of a two-hit game against Weaver.
“It feels good,” Spivey said. “They team’s been helping me out and encouraging me when I haven’t been hitting well.”
Brooks, a former catcher, liked what he saw from Spivey behind the plate.
“Spivey homers, and he’s throwing guys out, and he’s battling with two strikes, he’s running the bases, he’s calling the game well, he’s calling time and going out there and talking to him and not making me have to visit,” Brooks said. “He is really climbing the ladder on that list for Coach Brooks.”
Konnor Baswell and Devin Howell accounted for Ohatchee’s two hits. Starter Larry Noah and Baswell combined to hold Oxford to eight hits and seven earned runs, with four strikeouts and six walks.