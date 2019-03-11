OXFORD — The words rang out in Alexandria’s relieved and exuberant dugout Monday: “pitcher hit.”
Jalen Borders said he didn’t hear it, but Alexandria’s standout pitcher will happily take the compliment.
Borders’ hard grounder bounced off Piedmont pitcher Mason Mohon and scored the game-winning run, completing the Valley Cubs’ last-at bat rally to beat Piedmont 4-3 in Calhoun County baseball semifinals on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
Alexandria, the No. 2 seed, advanced to face the Oxford-Ohatchee winner in today’s 6 p.m. final.
Borders, who threw nine pitches in relief Monday, will start on the mound today for Alexandria, but his finishing touch at the plate took center stage Monday.
“I haven’t been real confident, the last few games,” Borders said. “My batting average is real low. I haven’t been squaring anything up.
“I just went, ‘See the first pitch,’ and that’s what I hit.”
Borders’ grounder with runners at the corner smacked Mohon in the leg then bounced toward the third-base side of the infield. The run scored before Piedmont could make a play on it.
The game-winning sequence capped a three-run Alexandria seventh. This after Piedmont scored twice in the top of the seventh.
Bryce Walter, who hit a game-ending two-run home run in Piedmont’s quarterfinal victory over White Plains on Saturday and made a Willie Maysian catch in left field Monday, got hit by a pitch, took second base on a bad pickoff throw and scored the go-ahead run on Logan Pruitt’s single.
The Bulldogs got what seemed to be an insurance run when Mohon drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 3-1.
Alexandria was down to its last at bat and staring at the same scenario No. 3 Piedmont narrowly avoided Saturday … the tournament’s would-be first upset by seed.
The Valley Cubs would have to rally against Mohon, who came on in relief in the bottom of the sixth inning.
“We’re a team, I mean, you never know what you’re going to get from us,” said Brennan Brown, another hero in Alexandria’s seventh-inning rally.
Nine-hole hitter Tanner Mize, who came on for injured starter Conner Norris on Saturday and hit the game-ending double against Weaver, led off the Alexandria seventh with a single. Noah Primm followed with another single, and Alexandria had runners at first and second bases with no outs.
Layton Ellison, victimized by Walter’s amazing catch earlier in the game, hit into a fielder’s choice to put runners on the corners, and Cade Shaddix took a Mohon pitch in the back to load the bases.
Brown followed with a two-run single to tie the game.
“Starting off, I wasn’t really batting good at first,” Brown said. “All they ever talk about at practice is learning something from every at bat.
“The first at bat, I grounded out, then I struck out in the second at bat. My third at bat, coming up, I just knew I had to come through for the team. I’ve been in the lineup all year, and he put me in the four spot for a reason.”
Jacob McCulley followed Brown by hitting into a fielder’s choice, and Mitch Welch took a pitch in the back to load the bases for Borders. Though Borders is known more for pitching than hitting, Alexandria coach Andy Shaw gave no thought to a pinch-hitter.
“If I did it again, he’s out, and he was coming back on the mound (if the game went to extra innings),” Shaw said.
Borders kept his approach simple.
“I just tried to put the ball in play, make them make an error or make the play, and get that last run in,” he said. “I squared it up, but I don’t think it was the hardest ball I’ve ever hit.”
A Shaddix single plus a bad hop in right field put Alexandria up 1-0 in the third inning, but Piedmont tied the game in the fifth. Walter led off with an infield single, took third base on Nick Johnson’s single and scored on an Austin Estes grounder to tie the game.
In between, Piedmont made plays to keep Alexandria at one run.
In the fourth. second baseman Brant Deerman moved in and cut off catcher Jack Hayes’ throw on a steal attempt. The move forced a rundown between third base and home, preventing a possible run.
Alexandria had a runner at first base with no outs in the fifth, and Ellison sent a ball deep to left field. Walter ran back to the warning track, looking over his right shoulder. At the last instant, he swung around, turning his back to the ball then relocating it. He stretched out his glove and caught it, threw it back in and doubled up Primm, who was between second and third bases.
“Just being able to find that ball again, much less catch it, was a task in itself,” Piedmont coach Matt Deerman said. “It was outstanding. That kid had an outstanding tournament.”
Walter started on the mound for Piedmont with a solid outing before giving way to Silas Thompson in the fourth inning. Matt Deerman opted to save Walter’s arm for an area series against Weaver this week.
“You can’t be disappointed in our kids, because they competed their tails off,” Matt Deerman said.