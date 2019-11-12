LINCOLN — Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is used to having opponents zero in on him during game preparation. He obviously has Nebraska’s attention this week.
Nebraska coach Scott Frost said the Huskers will need to focus on getting in the right spots, manning up and tackling if they hope to end NU’s six-game losing streak against the Badgers.
At Monday's press conference, Frost noted that Taylor, a running back known to run through tackles and break off big plays, powers an offense that tends to dictate the clock.
“You can’t count on getting 80 plays like you would in a lot of games,” Frost said. “You better try and do what you can do in 55 plays. That’s their brand of football, and they’re good at it.”
NU outside linebacker JoJo Domann said Taylor, on track to lead the Big Ten in rushing for a third straight season, is “big, powerful and slippery.”
“He can slip through these tight gaps that big O-linemen help create and he’s just a workhorse,” Domann said. “You’ve got to gang tackle him, you’ve really got to knife him, wrap him up. You can’t hit him up top, you can’t really take him down with your arms.”
The players said they were preparing for a solid defense and especially strong play from Wisconsin’s quarterback, Jack Coan.
Coan is “calm, cool and collected,” safety Cam Taylor-Britt said. He’s willing to wait in the pocket as long as needed to get the ball out to a receiver.
NU running back Dedrick Mills said the Huskers have a few plays to get the Badgers off balance, but didn’t reveal the specific strategy.
Frost said the Huskers had a good Monday practice and look like they’re having fun playing together after the bye week. Mills added that the bye week allowed the Huskers to improve on the “little details” Frost and players have been blaming losses on for weeks.
The coach agreed that the team seems to be sick of beating itself.
“We’re all tired of it,” Frost said. “I wish the team had just a little more conviction to just get it done at times and wish we would get to a point where some of the mistakes aren’t happening.”
Frost attributed some of the issues to having a young team and some to a lack of a mindset to do the job perfectly. Frost conceded that the players’ fear of making a mistake may be holding them back from playing faster.
The coach defended Adrian Martinez, saying the quarterback needs to be more consistent and definitive with his decisions. Frost added that Martinez can play better than he did against Purdue.
Frost seemed optimistic for the program’s future, speaking highly of up-and-coming underclassmen and noting positive recruiting interactions during the bye week.
“I think the vast majority of the kids love the game, like what we’re doing, see what direction we’re going in, are optimistic about what’s going to happen and enjoy being around each other,” Frost said.
Secondary flashes versatility
The nausea Taylor-Britt felt in his bed on Nov. 2 could have been from the illness that kept him from practicing the week prior. It might also have been from being unable to help the struggling Nebraska defense he was watching play at Purdue.
But one positive he took from the experience was seeing just how versatile the secondary can be.
Nebraska, which cross-trains its defensive backs under assistant Travis Fisher, moved veteran cornerback Dicaprio Bootle to safety for the first time in two years while redshirt freshman Braxton Clark made his first career start at corner.
“Dicap, he held his own,” Taylor-Britt said with a grin. “We got some things to work on if he’s going to be back there.”
Frost reiterated Monday that Bootle’s natural position is corner and that the junior will remain there as Taylor-Britt made his healthy return to practice this week. NU has been in “scramble mode” since losing starting safety Deontai Williams to injury in the season opener, Frost said. Taylor-Britt — flexible enough to play anywhere in the secondary — has mostly stayed at safety out of necessity.
“We tried to address it the best we could,” Frost said.
Bootle said his initial feel that he played well in the unfamiliar position after the Purdue game was reaffirmed after watching film. The defensive back room often talks about being able to “functionally operate” anywhere. Players train for both corner and safety. They hear about assignments of both positions in meetings.
That the unit has demonstrated some of that versatility with the play of Taylor-Britt and Bootle this year only adds to the group’s optimism for the final quarter of the season.
“Wherever they need me, I won’t even hesitate,” Bootle said. “Wherever they need me, if they feel that’s our best chance at winning a game or if they feel like it’ll best help me in a game, then I’ll do it. No matter what, no questions asked.”
Mazour back on scholarship
Make it two years in a row that Wyatt Mazour has gone from walk-on to scholarship player.
Frost said the senior running back and former Boone Central standout was recently awarded the program’s last available scholarship, which will be retroactively applied to his fall semester.
“We wanted to give it to the guy that had earned it and represented Nebraska best,” Frost said, “and I ended up giving it back to Wyatt Mazour.”
The 5-foot-9, 200-pound back already has earned his degree in health science. On the field, he has nine carries for 41 yards and two catches for 23 yards. Injuries kept him out against Minnesota and Purdue.
Nebraska began fall camp with three open scholarships. It awarded one to Omaha Skutt grad and sophomore starting left guard Trent Hixson at the end of fall camp. Omaha Creighton Prep grad and senior special-teams contributor Jeramiah Stovall received the other in September.
Martinez eyes improvement
Upon further review, Martinez wouldn’t change much about his self assessment from the Purdue loss. The Nebraska quarterback said he needs to be better.
Whether it was RPO decisions, reads or throws, Martinez said he was too far from perfect in the contest. And with a ranked Wisconsin team featuring a defense he praised Monday, the sophomore said Saturday’s game must be different.
“We’re going to have to bring our ‘A’ game,” Martinez said.
Frost said his starter must be steadier overall but added that the same is true for players and coaches around him.
“It’s just consistency, making sure he completes balls and gets the balls to (receivers) and just being a little more definitive with his decisions,” Frost said. “He needs to be a little sharper and crisper so balls are coming out quicker and decisions are made quicker.”
Martinez, who has lost two games to injuries, is 110 of 185 passing for 1,492 yards and seven touchdowns against six interceptions. He has rushed for 399 yards (4.1 average) and five scores on 97 carries across seven contests.
Looking for grit
Matt Farniok knows the task ahead.
Three games. Two wins needed to make a bowl game. The bullies of the Big Ten West, Iowa and Wisconsin, loom.
But Nebraska needs not worry too much about all those expectations. It needs to just worry about doing things right for once, Farniok said.
“Just be ourselves for an entire game,” the junior offensive lineman said. “That’s really all it comes down to. We’ve shot ourselves in the foot about three weeks in a row now. Missing a block here, missing an assignment here, that’s been the story of this season.”
Farniok said when the offense has the right mindset heading into a drive, it usually scores. But one or two guys doing the wrong thing have messed up drives and, in turn, the season.
“We’re sick and tired of being the reason we’re losing,” Farniok said. “We’ve hurt ourselves so many times we’re getting sick of it. There’s nothing the coaches can really do. It comes down to us. We gotta make sure we have the type of grit to make sure that we get our job done and dominate our job. And that’s what it has to come down to.”
Washington's return this season unlikely
Frost said he would address Maurice Washington’s status with the team after the season.
Meaning, barring something miraculous, Washington will not return to the program this season.
Washington appeared in seven games at running back, gaining 298 yards on the ground with a 6.0-yard-per-carry average. He left the team after Nebraska’s first bye week. On Oct. 21, Frost said Washington was not indefinitely suspended, but was not with the program. A week later, Frost said he would speak with Washington one more time before the season was over, and there was a pathway for him to come back to the program.
Now, that door for the return this season appears to be closed.
Snaps appear fixed
Fans around the state spoke ad nauseam about snapping for weeks to begin this season. Cameron Jurgens, the tight end turned center from Beatrice, was a little high on his snaps to start the year.
That appears to be fixed, Frost said.
“Knock on wood, the problems with the snaps have gotten a lot better,” Frost said. “That was a real issue early, and I think that kind of upset our timing a little bit a lot early.”
The high snaps threw off offensive rhythm so much, Martinez was taking a small hop just to catch the snap, even if it was perfect. That was enough to ruin a play early in the year.
Frost has high hopes for Jurgens, now that this issue is behind him.
“He’s never played offensive line, he’s a redshirt freshman and we threw him into the fire because of his talent, and he’s done a really good job. Some of the issues he’s going through right now won’t be issues going forward.”
Junior-college recruiting
The Husker run on scholarship offers to junior college prospects continued Monday when East Mississippi outside linebacker Kevontae Ruggs announced on Twitter that he’d received one.
Ruggs, the younger brother of Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs, left Mississippi in May. He had 16 tackles as a true freshman but was suspended from all team activities last spring by coach Matt Luke.
It’s the latest offer in the juco ranks after NU spent much of last week offering new players, exclusively on defense. Frost said Monday that Nebraska will tap that level of football when there are specific, immediate needs.
“They have to love football and have a high character,” Frost said. “Anytime we feel like we have a need that needs to be addressed a little more immediately, we’ll take a look there if we need to. I think there’s a few spots where it feels like we could use a little bit of extra help or depth come next year.”
Outside linebacker, inside linebacker, defensive end, wide receiver and cornerback appear to be the key spots. One thing that is often true of juco players is their love for football, Frost said.
“You have to love it at certain places and certain levels to do what they do and go through what they go through,” Frost said. “If you go to one of the junior colleges, there’s some good places and they do a good job, but it’s not exactly some garden spots in America, either.”
Hickman gaining traction
Chris Hickman was “sick as a dog,” but didn’t tell a soul. He was about to get his most significant playing time of the season at Purdue, and the Omaha Burke graduate wasn’t about to ruin that.
Hickman, a true freshman, got just five snaps in NU’s 31-27 loss, mostly as a blocker. But he has impressed Frost this season. Hickman is exercising his four-game redshirt exception and has a few games left to play.
“We didn’t play him as many snaps as we wanted to because of circumstances in the game and because of him being sick,” Frost said. “But when he was out there he did a great job. He has consistently been one of our best, if not our best perimeter blocker in practice, so he was just able to show that in the game.”
Hickman now appears on NU’s depth chart as a receiver.