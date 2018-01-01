TownNews.com Content Exchange

An Irish dream and a Tigers nightmare. 

Shortly after an LSU field goal gave them a three-point lead with about two minutes remaining in the Citrus Bowl, Notre Dame notched a play that LSU fans will remember painfully for years to come. 

Notre Dame backup QB Ian Book unleashed a pass to the outside shoulder of Miles Boykin, who adjusted to make a one-handed grab along the sideline. LSU's Donte Jackson and John Battle both missed tackles before Boykin streaked into the end zone for the 55-yard touchdown. 

The score secured the final result, a 21-17 Notre Dame (10-3) victory, after the Tigers (9-4) were stopped on fourth down of the ensuing possession. 

