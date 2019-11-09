Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the
16th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers' performance in their 24-22 win over the 18th-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes in a Big Ten West showdown Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Offense: B
Talk about balance all you want, but it was
Jonathan Taylor's 250 rushing yards that sparked the offense. The line got consistent movement against a strong front. Quintez Chepus finally got back to doing what he does best, catching deep balls. Danny Davis — he only scores touchdowns. Until the interception, Jack Coan was quietly efficient. Defense: B
The defense got back to its aggressive, physical style. With 2 minutes left in the third quarter, Iowa had 119 yards (40 passing), was 0-for-6 on third down and had only two field goals. The Hawkeyes got back into the game when they began passing, but
Chris Orr stopping the quarterback draw on the two-point conversion was the play of the day. Special teams: D Collin Larsh missed a 31-yard field-goal try early in the game, but redeemed himself with what turned out to be the game-winner in the fourth quarter. Anthony Lotti's 34.3-yard average on punts isn't good enough even in cold weather. Aaron Cruickshank showed speed and quickness on kickoff returns. He didn't come close to breaking one, though. Coaching: B
Four pre-snap penalties in first three series was a sign of a team that had lost its focus, but UW got the problem corrected.
Paul Chryst and Joe Rudolph were able to get UW's sputtering running game back on track with 300 yards. Jim Leonhard wasn't able to manufacture a consistent pass rush against Nate Stanley, especially late in the game. Overall: B
In what amounted to an elimination game in the Big Ten's West Division, UW outlasted Iowa to stay within shouting distance of surprising Minnesota. The Badgers seemingly had the Hawkeyes put away at 21-6, but the game ended up being a typical UW-Iowa slugfest before UW really did clinch it with a two-point stop and a ball-hogging final drive.
Photos: Wisconsin Badgers hold off Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten West showdown
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) catches a 2nd half touchdown while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9. )The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) scores a 2nd quarter touchdown while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11). The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates a 1st sack of Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) breaks a tackle of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Barrington Wade (35) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Madison Cone (31) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) on a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores on a 27-yard pass in the 3rd quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) defended on the play. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores on a 27-yard pass in the 3rd quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) defended on the play. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores on a 75-yard pass in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) defended. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) fails to convert a 2-point play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) celebrates stopping a 2-point play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) pushed Taylor out of bounds. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) is stuffed by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) on a 3rd down play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes during the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose defends a pass attempt to Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Shaun Beyer (42) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looks for a receiver in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) after a a 3rd quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) was not able to haul in this 3rd quarter pass. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hauls in a 3rd quarter pass while defended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11). The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) after a 1st quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) tackle Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) is tackles by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) after a 2nd quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) was injured in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) with the Hartland Trophy. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes during the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
