Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State Sun Devils in the 2018 Territorial Cup

Arizona Wildcats head coach Kevin Sumlin and Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards talk at midfield before the first half of the University of Arizona Wildcats vs. Arizona State University Sun Devils in the Territorial Cup, Nov. 24, 2018, at Arizona Stadium in Tucson, Ariz.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
The Arizona Wildcats lead Arizona State 10-7 entering the second quarter of their annual Territorial Cup matchup Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.

UA quarterback Khalil Tate is 8 of 11 for 130 yards and a touchdown. J.J. Taylor has 52 yards on nine attempts. ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins is 4 of 6 for 80 yards and one TD.

Arizona stopped ASU near midfield on the game’s opening possession. The Wildcats took over at their 4-yard line and advanced 86 yards, the drive ending with a 29-yard Josh Pollack field goal.

Tate hit Shawn Poindexter for 47 yards to put Arizona in scoring range. Tate’s pass to Cedric Peterson in the end zone on third-and-6 fell incomplete.

The defense stopped ASU again on its next possession. Senior defensive tackle Dereck Boles penetrated the backfield on consecutive plays, forcing a tackle for loss and an incomplete pass.

Arizona needed just six plays to make it 10-0. Tate, with ample time to survey the field, capped the 78-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tony Ellison.

ASU responded with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Manny Wilkins to Brandon Aiyuk, who got behind Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles.

