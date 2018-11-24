The Arizona Wildcats lead Arizona State 10-7 entering the second quarter of their annual Territorial Cup matchup Saturday afternoon at Arizona Stadium.
UA quarterback Khalil Tate is 8 of 11 for 130 yards and a touchdown. J.J. Taylor has 52 yards on nine attempts. ASU quarterback Manny Wilkins is 4 of 6 for 80 yards and one TD.
Arizona stopped ASU near midfield on the game’s opening possession. The Wildcats took over at their 4-yard line and advanced 86 yards, the drive ending with a 29-yard Josh Pollack field goal.
Tate hit Shawn Poindexter for 47 yards to put Arizona in scoring range. Tate’s pass to Cedric Peterson in the end zone on third-and-6 fell incomplete.
The defense stopped ASU again on its next possession. Senior defensive tackle Dereck Boles penetrated the backfield on consecutive plays, forcing a tackle for loss and an incomplete pass.
Arizona needed just six plays to make it 10-0. Tate, with ample time to survey the field, capped the 78-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tony Ellison.
ASU responded with a 58-yard touchdown pass from Manny Wilkins to Brandon Aiyuk, who got behind Demetrius Flanningan-Fowles.