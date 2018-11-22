Editor’s note: This is the second in a two-part series profiling Utah State’s senior starters on the offensive line.
It’s fair to say the 2018 fall semester is shaping up to be an extremely memorable one for Utah State offensive linemen Rob Castaneda and Sean Taylor.
Not only are Taylor and Castaneda instrumental cogs on one of the best football teams in program history, they are paving the way for future members of their families. You see, both student-athletes are about to become the first members of their family to graduate from college. The duo is on track to graduate next month — Taylor with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and Castaneda with one in general studies.
Castaneda and Taylor are two of four seniors who start in the offensive trenches for the Aggies. Likewise, the other two, Roman Andrus and Quin Ficklin, are two-year starters for USU. These four players form the nucleus of one of the best offensive lines in school history and arguably the best one in the Mountain West this season.
“They’ve moved the bar, and they’ve moved the expectations,” USU offensive line coach Steve Farmer said. “I’ve got a bunch of really talented young guys going forward, and I’m very hopeful because you can have talent and not have success. And I’m very hopeful that they recognize that the work that these (four seniors) have put in — not just in the weight room, not just on the field, but in the film room, especially times when we’re not around forcing them to do it — and the recognition that that’s what it truly takes to be successful. Because frankly, everybody we play has scholarships, everybody we play had high school all-conference, high school all-region honors, but these guys have decided they wanted to be special.”
It’s been a remarkable journey for this group of offensive linemen who, along with then-sophomore Moroni Iniguez, donned the Aggie uniform in a game for the first time to open the 2017 campaign at Wisconsin. It was the first time in the then-120-year history of the program USU started five offensive linemen who had never played a game for the team.
Fast forward to 15 months later and this is the most veteran offensive line in the Mountain West — one that has clearly developed a strong brotherhood.
“It’s been a really special feeling, a really special thing,” Castaneda said. “I don’t think that this university has seen an offensive like us in quite a few years. I really think that a lot of us are very different in a lot of different ways, but when we come together we have a really special group, and it’s really a blessing to be able to come to work with these guys every day.”
Taylor agreed.
“I think last year we all just had a big chip on our shoulders, and we all wanted to prove ourselves, and we kind of made that our bond,” he said. “And once we bonded, it was over after that. It was all five of us against the world.”
That mentality has certainly made a difference for the Aggies, who are currently in a three-way tie for the fourth-fewest sacks allowed among FBS programs in 2018. Utah State has only conceded eight sacks, which is one more than Mountain West leader Air Force, but the Falcons have attempted 152 passes to the Aggies’ 375.
USU’s offensive line will face quite possibly its biggest test of the season Saturday night on the road against a Boise State defense that ranks ninth nationally in sacks per game with 3.27 (36 total). The encouraging thing for the Aggies is they didn’t give up a sack to the Broncos a year ago and have only allowed one in their last four games.
“I’m really excited,” Castaneda said when asked about facing BSU’s pass rush. “I think all of my guys are really excited, too. I mean, it’s a huge opportunity to go into a game with a team that sacks the quarterback a lot, and then us being a team that hasn't allowed very many sacks this year, so I think it’s going to be a huge challenge for us. And I think our O-line is game for accepting challenges, so I’m ready to step up to the plate; I know the rest of us are as well.”
Like Ficklin and Andrus, Castaneda started his collegiate career at another FBS program. The native of Round Rock, Texas, spent his first two seasons at Texas Tech after originally verbally committing to Kansas State. Castaneda redshirted for the Red Raiders in 2014 and played in all 13 games in 2015.
The son of Robert and Misty Castaneda then transferred to Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College, where he earned first-team all-region and honorable mention All-America honors in his lone season with the Panthers.
The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder garnered the attention of handful of Division I programs during his time at Ellsworth CC as he was also offered scholarships to Bowling Green and Arkansas State.
“I was also talking to Minnesota and Michigan State a little bit, but in the end Utah State offered me, and they were the school that I decided I wanted to go to in the long run,” Castaneda said.
It’s a decision Castaneda doesn’t regret, and having a second chance to play for a D-I program is something he will always cherish.
“You know, I’m extremely grateful, extremely blessed,” said Castaneda, who was selected as his district’s Offensive Lineman of the Year as a high school senior. “There was one point in my life where I didn’t know if I was ever going to play again, and that was a hard point in my life. And to be where I am right now truly is a blessing, so I’m really satisfied and happy to be where I am today.”
Since arriving in Cache Valley, Castaneda has been a very consistent performer at right guard — he did start twice at right tackle when Taylor was injured. No. 70 had an overall performance grade of 90 percent a year ago, which ranked barely behind Ficklin and Andrus. He also finished second on the squad with 51 knockdowns as a junior. The senior has started in all 24 of his games as an Aggie.
Farmer has definitely enjoyed his time coaching Castaneda, who also had scholarship offers from TCU, Purdue and Houston coming out of Round Rock High School.
“Rob’s my high-energy, high-effort guy,” said Farmer, who raved about the physicality Castaneda brings to the team. “He’s very passionate, and he’s a kid that is going to give you great effort. You know, he’s the guy you want with you if you’re in a fight. He’s one of those guys that plays a little bit on the edge, and he’s the type of guy you’ve got to say, ‘Whoa,' rather than, 'Sic ’em.’ So, he’s been a wonderful changeup in our room. He’s a little bit of a wild child in a positive vein, as far as the way he plays. ... He’s been a spark plug for the group since Day 1.”
Like Castaneda, Taylor came to USU from the junior college ranks. The Vallejo, California, native spent his first two seasons at Laney College in nearby Oakland, California.
Taylor’s talents were noticed by several Mountain West programs as he also received offers from Boise State, San Diego State, Nevada, Hawaii and UNLV. So, why ultimately did the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder choose USU?
“The fans, the environment,” Taylor said. “I liked how it was a big change from home. We get all four seasons out here, and most of all (I liked) just the brotherhood and the family aspect of it. I felt so welcomed when I came here. Everybody was down to earth, and, like I said before, (USU head) coach (Matt) Wells is the only head coaches that stepped foot in my living room and sat down with my family and kind of discussed just his plan for me, how he was going to love me hard and train me hard.”
USU’s cause in recruiting Taylor was also aided by Laney safeties coach Donald Dicko, who played for the Aggies in the late 1990s. Additionally, USU was the first team to offer Taylor a scholarship.
This is actually Taylor’s third season in Logan as he redshirted in 2016. The son of Sean Taylor Sr. and Felicia Smith missed two games a year ago with a leg injury but has started the other 22 during his two seasons with the Aggies.
As a junior, Taylor had an overall performance grade of 84 percent. No. 52 has improved as a senior as he already has nine more knockdowns (38) than he did a year ago.
“I’m really proud of Sean,” Farmer said. “He’s going to be the first in his family to graduate from college. He’s a guy who really has done a great job of growing up and becoming a man. ... We had a camp here, I was busy ... and my son Luke was wanting to go to the car show, so Sean throws him in his car and takes him to the car show and spends the day with him, and that’s just the type of person he is. He’s very generous, cares and has matured over the three years that I’ve had the pleasure of knowing him.”
Additionally, Taylor is a very resilient person, and he’s had to be. For starters, Taylor essentially grew up without a mother because his was murdered when he was 6 years old.
One of the ways Taylor coped with this tragedy was by immersing himself in sports.
“When I was younger I was always angry, so I was always just trying to find outlets,” said Taylor, who was an all-league football and baseball player in high school. “And I always played sports, even when my mom was alive, so (sports) kind of became my home away from home. I played football, basketball and baseball all throughout while I was growing up, so anytime I got to step on the field, I forgot all about that anger and everything that had happened, and I was just living my dream, really, by playing sports.”
Prior to every game, Taylor honors his mother by making his way to the end zone, placing his hands across his chest, kissing both of his hands, “and I just throw (my hands) into the sky, just telling her that I love her and this is for you, and for my grandpa, too.”
Because football has meant so much to Taylor, he would like to eventually coach at the collegiate level. Taylor and Castaneda have aspirations of playing in the NFL, but both athletes would like to coach in the future.
“I kind of want to be around the game all my life,” said Taylor, who likes to draw and travel in his free time. “It’s kind of what I know, and I just want to be that extra foot in the door for younger men that kind of went through the same situations (as me) and stuff like that, and to show them football is an outlet and that college is way better than the streets and the hood.”
Taylor and Castaneda listed beating BYU in back-to-back years as one of their favorite memories as Aggies. Taylor thoroughly enjoyed going tubing down the Oneida Narrows with his teammates and said it was one of his favorite team bonding activities.
Castaneda has especially enjoyed the chemistry he has been able to build with Taylor and the rest of his teammates.
“I’ve created a lot of memories, and I want to create some more,” said Castaneda, who enjoys writing music, rapping and playing video games in his free time. “Hopefully, we get another opportunity to play at home.”
That wish will become a reality if the Aggies beat the Broncos this weekend.