OSU quarterback John Kolar runs the ball during the spring game on Saturday. Kolar completed 3-of-13 passes for 28 yards and an 8-yard touchdown to LC Greenwood. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

Oklahoma State will have one fewer scholarship quarterback in its room next season.

John Kolar, a fourth-year junior from Norman, announced Sunday he will transfer for his final season of eligibility after graduating this December.

Kolar, a 6-foot-6, 200 pound Norman North graduate, participated in OSU's senior day ceremony last week.

He signed with OSU in 2015, a year after Mason Rudolph, and joined the program in January 2015. Kolar's only game action came in the 2016 season opener against Southeastern Louisiana. He completed 1-of-2 passes for 8 yards and ran twice for 18 yards.

It leaves OSU with four scholarship quarterbacks for 2019: Dru Brown, Spencer Sanders, Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Brendan Costello.

