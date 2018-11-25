Oklahoma State will have one fewer scholarship quarterback in its room next season.
John Kolar, a fourth-year junior from Norman, announced Sunday he will transfer for his final season of eligibility after graduating this December.
Kolar, a 6-foot-6, 200 pound Norman North graduate, participated in OSU's senior day ceremony last week.
Forever a Cowboy. On to the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/Jx3Bsc99Bz— John Kolar (@john_kolar7) November 25, 2018
He signed with OSU in 2015, a year after Mason Rudolph, and joined the program in January 2015. Kolar's only game action came in the 2016 season opener against Southeastern Louisiana. He completed 1-of-2 passes for 8 yards and ran twice for 18 yards.
It leaves OSU with four scholarship quarterbacks for 2019: Dru Brown, Spencer Sanders, Keondre Wudtee and incoming freshman Brendan Costello.