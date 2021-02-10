Ole Miss dominates Missouri, defeats Tigers in Oxford

Midweek road games seem to be Missouri men’s basketball’s kryptonite.
Entering Wednesday, the No. 10 Tigers had lost both of theirmidweek road games this season: Jan. 5 against Mississippi State and Jan. 26 against Auburn. Wednesday saw Missouri face a similar task and a similar fate in an 80-59 loss to Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi.
“You can get away with certain things at home, but you’ll pay for them on the road,” Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said.
The Rebels (11-8, 6-6 Southeastern Conference) were efficient, shooting 56.9% from the field, their second-highest percentage this season. Ole Miss lived around the rim, scoring 28 points in the paint. The Rebels were 7 of 8 on layups.
Devontae Shuler usually is the engine that makes Ole Miss go, but it wasn’t just him Wednesday. Shuler only attempted three field goals in the first half. Instead, guard Jarkel Joiner had the hot hand.
Joiner has struggled in his first season with the Rebels after transferring from Cal State Bakersfield. Entering Wednesday, his 39.7% shooting was the worst of any Rebel that averaged 20 or more minutes. Joiner was the catalyst for Ole Miss in the first half. He lived in the midrange coming off screens and breaking down Tiger defenders. Joiner finished with 21 points, one shy of his season high.
Joiner didn’t do much in the second half, but the Rebels didn’t need much from him. Shuler picked up the slack, playing a large part an Ole Miss extending the lead to 22 points after the break.
“I didn’t think we played a great first half … but I thought we had energy,” Martin said. “I thought the energy dropped and the defense dropped in the second half.”
Missouri (13-4, 6-4 SEC) wasn’t too shabby on offense. The Tigers shot 48.9% from the field and 42.1% from three. However, their defense held them back. Along with Joiner, guard Luis Rodriguez had an unusually big night, scoring a season-high 15 points. Shuler scored 15 as well, with all five made field goals coming from beyond the arc. Ole Miss made eight 3-pointers Wednesday, one shy of tying its season high.
“That’s what happens when you allow a team to get their head up and play with energy and enthusiasm,” Martin said.
Nothing seemed to go right for Missouri. After grabbing 42 rebounds against Alabama on Saturday, the Tigers were outrebounded 34-19. That’s the second-fewest rebounds the Tigers have had this season; they pulled down 18 against Mississippi State. Missouri shot 33.3% from the free-throw line, its worst percentage of the season. Ole Miss shot 14 of-17 from the charity stripe.
“We just didn’t have the edge that we normally have,” Martin said. “Some guys got to do a better job of setting a physical tone and we didn’t do it tonight.”
“It just felt like something was a little off,” Dru Smith said. “We have to make sure we’re playing aggressive.”
After a strong January, Jeremiah Tilmon has cooled off. In three games this month, Tilmon is averaging 7.7 points per game, including a six-point performance Wednesday. The Rebels did everything they could to keep the ball out of the 6-foot-10 Tilmon’s hands, sending double teams and switching between multiple zone defenses. Tilmon took four shots, his fewest since Dec. 12 against Illinois.
“(Ole Miss) was probably saying somebody else has got to beat us,” Martin said. “Not Tilmon.”
Dru Smith led Missouri with 17 points, matching a career-high with five 3-pointers. Javon Pickett was the only other Tiger in double figures, scoring 10.
“Just some guys didn’t give it tonight,” Martin said. “Some guys didn’t show up.”
The result was a loss that snapped Missouri’s three-game winning streak.
“That’s not who we are as a team,” Smith said. “We can’t come into games and let another team play harder than we did. I felt like that’s what happened tonight.”