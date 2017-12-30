ORLANDO, Fla. — Notre Dame will be short yet another player for Monday's Citrus Bowl against LSU.
The school suspended running back Deon McIntosh on Thursday and sent him home, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly confirmed Saturday. He said McIntosh violated team rules but offered no specifics.
A sophomore, McIntosh is Notre Dame's third-leading rusher with 368 yards and five touchdowns this season. He leaves the Irish with three eligible running backs, led by Josh Adams with 1,386 yards.
McIntosh becomes the fourth Fighting Irish player suspended for the Citrus Bowl in the weeks leading up to the game. Before Notre Dame arrived in Orlando it suspended wide receiver Kevin Stepherson, tight end Alize Mack and another running back, C.J. Holmes. The Irish are also without injured receiver Chase Claypool.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said all of his players who made the trip are available to play. LSU will be without three defensive starters, however: edge rusher Arden Key and linebackers Corey Thompson and Donnie Alexander. Orgeron spoke after Kelly at the Citrus Bowl Day for Kids at Tinker Field, adjacent to Camping World Stadium, site of Monday's game.
