MU athletic director Sterk to step down

Missouri athletic director Jim Sterk will step down, MU announced Monday in a release.
Per the release, it was a mutual agreement between Sterk and the university. Sterk will hold onto his job in the short term and officially step down once his replacement is found. The search will begin immediately.
“We are grateful for the dedicated leadership Jim has provided over the last five years to position Mizzou for even greater success,” UM system president Mun Choi said in the release. “We recognize his many contributions and appreciate his continued role as we search for the next leader of Mizzou Athletics.
“We now begin a national search for a visionary athletics director who will develop a strategic plan for Mizzou to achieve exceptional success in the SEC and to navigate a bold path in the rapidly evolving world of collegiate athletics.”
Employees within the athletic department said the announcement came as a surprise.
Sterk was hired in August 2016 as the 20th AD in Missouri’s history. He arrived after six years at San Diego State. Before that, he worked at Washington State. His contract was set to expire June 30, 2023.
Sterk fired football coach Barry Odom in November 2019 and hired Eliah Drinkwitz as his replacement the next month. He also hired softball coach Larissa Anderson in May 2018 and men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin in March 2017.
MU has had several facilities renovated during Sterk’s time at the helm, most notably the South End Zone Complex. He said July 8 that he expected construction on a new indoor football practice facility to begin in October.
“I am grateful for the hard work of our amazing staff, coaches and student-athletes as well as the generous support of our alumni and friends during my tenure as athletics director,” Sterk said. “I believe Mizzou athletics is well positioned for future success.”
His departure comes during an unusually pivotal offseason for the SEC and college athletics as a whole. Texas and Oklahoma recently announced their intentions to leave the Big 12 to likely join the SEC, a polarizing move that could send ripples and realignment across the NCAA. MU’s football season kicks off Sept. 4 against Central Michigan.
Sterk is the latest on a long list of administrative members of Missouri athletics to leave in the last year. Deputy AD Nick Joos accepted a job at his alma mater, Iowa State, in June, and five sports information directors have left since November.