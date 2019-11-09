Ron Dayne was at Camp Randall Stadium on Saturday as the University of Wisconsin football team honored him and his teammates from the 1999 and 2000 Rose Bowl teams.
Dayne was treated to a game that had to remind him of his time in the Badgers’ backfield, as junior Jonathan Taylor put on a Dayne-like performance against Iowa.
No. 16 UW needed to stop a two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter to do it, but it held off the No. 18 Hawkeyes 24-22 in front of a loud crowd to stay alive in the Big Ten West Division race.
UW (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) led by eight after Collin Larsh made a 29-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter, but Iowa (6-3, 3-3) answered immediately with a 75-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Nate Stanley to Tyrone Tracy Jr.
Stanley tried to run in for the two-point conversion, but Badgers safety Eric Burrell and linebacker Chris Orr combined to smack Stanley at the goal-line and stop him from reaching the ball across.
Taylor took over from there. The Badgers got the ball back with 3 minutes, 12 seconds remaining, and used a handful of Taylor runs to get deep inside Iowa territory. Fullback Mason Stokke picked up the last third down necessary to kneel out the clock.
Taylor finished with 250 yards on 31 attempts.
Coan had two touchdowns through the air, one each to Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis, and Davis ran in a jet-sweep touchdown in the first half.
This story will be updated. Photos: Wisconsin Badgers hold off Iowa Hawkeyes in Big Ten West showdown
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) catches a 2nd half touchdown while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9. )The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) scores a 2nd quarter touchdown while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11). The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates a 1st sack of Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) breaks a tackle of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Barrington Wade (35) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers safety Madison Cone (31) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) on a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores on a 27-yard pass in the 3rd quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) defended on the play. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores on a 27-yard pass in the 3rd quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) defended on the play. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores on a 75-yard pass in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) defended. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) fails to convert a 2-point play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) celebrates stopping a 2-point play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) pushed Taylor out of bounds. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) is stuffed by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) on a 3rd down play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes during the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose defends a pass attempt to Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Shaun Beyer (42) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looks for a receiver in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) after a a 3rd quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) was not able to haul in this 3rd quarter pass. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hauls in a 3rd quarter pass while defended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11). The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) after a 1st quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) tackle Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) is tackles by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) after a 2nd quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers nose tackle Bryson Williams (91) was injured in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) with the Hartland Trophy. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes during the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
