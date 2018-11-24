Georgia heard all week about how much of a challenge it was to face Georgia Tech’s triple option.
The defense, especially the front seven, accepted the challenge, and effectively shut down the Yellow Jackets in the first half Saturday. The game was over early enough that the backups to see the field in the second. Georgia Tech only mustered 219 yards on offense, with 128 rushing. Most of that came after the game was already decided.
Players on the defense and head coach Kirby Smart both said the Bulldogs were prepared thanks to a successful scout team offense. Some, like senior outside linebacker D’Andre Walker, thought the scout team was better than Georgia Tech was. But to get the win because of such a standout performance feels good.
“Its amazing, just knowing you just beat the shit out of a team, and they couldn’t get out here and tear up your hedges...” Walker said. “So, it was an amazing feeling.”
Georgia Tech didn’t get a chance to tear up the hedges in Sanford Stadium like it had done the previous two games in Athens, and Walker was one of the reasons for it. He finished with seven tackles, one sack and one tackle for loss. His senior counterpart, Jonathan Ledbetter, was first on the team in tackles with nine, including a tackle for loss.
The Bulldogs spent each week preparing for Georgia Tech, and even this week, players spent three full days in pads, something they only do before playing the Yellow Jackets.
“I think [Georgia Tech quarterback] TaQuon [Marshall] had 33 yards, I think that speaks for itself, don’t have to say too much about that,” Ledbetter said. “They’ve got a good football team, and we just came out and executed. That was our mission all week.”
Smart, who has a large role in preparing the defense, told his players to give effort, go out and play backyard football. They responded in a big way.
“The kid played hard and practiced hard, our defensive staff put a lot of effort in and it paid off,” Smart said.
There’s not much the Bulldogs can take away from a defensive performance against Georgia Tech because Alabama has such a different type of offense. But it seems like the Bulldogs, as a defense and as a team, are hitting their stride at the right time.
“Everybody clicking at the right time, so we’re just going to keep it rolling,” senior defensive back Deandre Baker said.