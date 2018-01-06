UPDATED, 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBIA, MO. • Left foot, right foot. With the score tied and seven seconds on the clock, Florida guard Chris Chiozza kicked up each heel to his back, one at a time, left then right, and rubbed the soles of his Nikes, looking to get that perfect grip to make the play to win the game.
Seven seconds, six seconds …
The 6-foot senior, the smallest player on the court, wiped his left hand on his orange Gator shorts, ready to make the day’s biggest play.
Chiozza began the possession lingering near Missouri sniper Jordan Barnett on the perimeter, but his eyes never left Jordan Geist, Mizzou’s ball-handler on the other wing.
Five seconds, four seconds …
With a chance to deliver the winning basket in Mizzou’s conference home opener, Geist made one too many dribbles between his legs then threw the pass that Tiger fans won’t forget anytime soon. Looking for Kassius Robertson to his left, Geist waited fractions of a second too late. Chiozza chomped for the ball, like a Gator to his helpless prey, and snagged the pass for a walk-off steal and layup, basketball’s equivalent of a game-winning pick-six interception.
Three seconds, two seconds, one … basket, jubilation and heartbreak all in one breath.
Chiozza’s steal and score clinched a 77-75 Gators victory and summoned a collective gasp from Mizzou Arena.
“He just made a good read,” said a red-eyed Robertson. “We didn’t see him coming. He jumped the gap. It was risky, but if he misses (the ball), we get a wide-open shot. But he got it.”
Chiozza’s basket gave the Gators their first lead in nearly 14 minutes in a game Mizzou led by 12 points in the first half and 10 in the second. Again, though, Cuonzo Martin’s Tigers (11-4, 1-1 Southeastern Conference) found ways to bungle a lead. In Martin’s mind, officiating didn’t help matters, but excuses aside, when the Tigers needed the right plays, they made the wrong ones.
“We still have to figure out how to finish games,” Missouri guard Jordan Barnett said after scoring a career-high 28 points before his scoring touch vanished late.
After falling behind 36-35 at halftime, Mizzou regained the lead midway through the second half, then erupted for a 13-1 run, finished by Geist’s 3-pointer for a 62-52 lead with 10:05 left.
The rest of the half became a battle of attrition. Missouri freshman center Jeremiah Tilmon was done for the day with 5:37 left, picking up his fifth foul in just eight minutes on the floor. Freshman forward Jontay Porter played most of the second half in foul trouble, too.
With 1:31 left, Porter danced around two defenders in the paint for a post bucket, good for a 75-70 lead. But Jalen Hudson answered for Florida (11-4, 3-0) with a three-point play, setting up a crucial possession that fell flat for the Tigers when Kevin Puryear’s rushed jumper missed everything.
On Florida’s next series, Porter blocked Igor Koulechov’s layup, but the Russian Gator corralled the ball enough to flip a pass back to Hudson, who drew a foul from Robertson while launching a 3. Replays showed Robertson appeared to miss Hudson on the arm, though the Florida guard kicked out his leg to draw contact. Hudson made two free throws to even the score. Asked about the fateful foul, Robertson only offered, “I’m not going to talk about the referees.”
The Tigers called a timeout with 12.4 seconds left to set up the final possession. With Porter and Puryear in the frontcourt, Martin wanted the forward guarded by Kevarrius Hayes to drag the 6-9 defender away from the action on the wing. Puryear did just that, leaving Porter to set a screen for Robertson near the 3-point line. Robertson’s defender followed Porter, freeing the senior guard at the top of the key to take the game-winning shot or zip a pass to Barnett on the wing.
“We were just looking to take the last shot,” Robertson said. “Any good look we got at the rim was the plan. Whether it was a 3 or drive or whatever. Chiozza just made a hell of a play.”
In the Gators’ huddle, Florida coach Mike White laid out two directives: defend the post and contest any outside shots without fouling. Instead, the shot never came.
“Not exactly how we drew it up, of course,” White said, “but that’s the luxury of having a terrific point guard.”
Chiozza’s swipe and score reminded White of the guard’s game-winning basket in last year’s NCAA Tournament that beat Wisconsin and sent Florida to the Elite Eight, when Chiozza raced the length of the floor in four seconds and sank a running 3-pointer.
“He’s an extremely quick thinker and he’s got extremely quick feet,” White said. “He’s really fast. He understands the game. He’s an older guard. He just happened to sniff it out. It was a gamble and it paid off.”
Chiozza’s performance — 13 points, six assists, one unforgettable steal — underscored the Tigers’ issues at the point guard position. On Friday, freshman Blake Harris quit the team, later telling the Post-Dispatch his limited playing time was a factor, leaving Martin with veterans Geist, Terrence Phillips and, occasionally, Robertson as his ball-handlers. Geist had the lone assist among the three as they combined for six turnovers. Porter turned out to be MU’s best playmaker, finishing with six assists, including five on Barnett’s 3-pointers.
Martin was less concerned with his point guard production than he was the game’s officiating, especially the fouls called on Tilmon. For the second straight SEC game, Martin watched the freshman foul out in less than 12 minutes.
“It was a tough game for me,” Martin said. “I guess I have to keep my mouth closed on a lot of things. I’ve never been one to say anything (about officiating), but it was very, very tough for me. Very tough for me, if you know what I’m saying. It was probably the toughest (game) I’ve ever been a part of.”
“We have to figure out a way to allow Jeremiah Tilmon to play basketball,” he added, “because some of those (fouls), just watching him, man, he’s a 19-year-old kid. He’s doing the things we’re asking him to do. It has to carry over. I just hope he doesn’t get a reputation because he’s doing the right things and he plays hard. But it is what it is. Leave it on the floor and let them play the game.
“But we’ll keep pushing forward. Again, I’m never a guy to complain. They won the game. They’re a talented team. That’s not what I’m saying at all. But it was tough for me.”
Martin said he doesn’t plan to tell Tilmon to play the game any differently in practice.
“Keep doing what you’re doing,” he said. “Same stuff we practice. Stay tough. Stay aggressive. Don’t let up.”
Playing at home for the first time in 18 days, the Tigers jumped out to a 12-point lead with another can’t-miss start from Barnett but went scoreless on 10 of their final 13 possessions as foul trouble depleted the front line and neutralized the Tigers’ size advantage for most of the half.
After Barnett’s third 3 of the half, Phillips stole Florida’s inbounds pass and flipped in an easy layup for a 19-10 lead. Coming out of a Gators’ timeout, Porter knocked down a corner 3-pointer, followed by a Barnett tip-in for a 24-12 advantage, MU’s largest of the game.
The Gators would bite back, but White left Columbia impressed by the Tigers’ turnaround in Martin’s first season on the bench. The last time White visited Mizzou Arena, just 11 months ago, his team annihilated the Tigers by 39 points.
“Cuonzo has done an amazing job,” White said. “For them to playing as well as they are right now in such a short time is amazing.”
Not as amazing as Saturday’s final play, one that will haunt Mizzou fans much longer than it lasted.
BARNETT STAYS HOT
Barnett’s strong finish to 2017 hasn’t stopped in 2018. Missouri’s senior guard scorched Florida for 28 points, setting his career-scoring high by five points. Perhaps more remarkable, he scored all those points without a field goal attempt in the game’s final 11 minutes and 16 seconds.
Barnett was on the floor for all 20 minutes of the second half, but his final points came on a pair of free throws with 10:32 left. That gave him his 28 points, matching Jordan Geist’s same output against Green Bay on Dec. 9 for the most by a Missouri player this season. Barnett didn’t attempt another shot from the field the rest of the game, though his performance was enough to leave White blown away.
“I don’t remember a guy making this big a jump in one year,” White said. “This guy was a good player last year. He is terrific. He can sprint into 3s. He elevates. He’s got a high release. He’s got a quick release. He’s a 6-7 catch-and-shoot guy. He’s a really good cutter. He’s an offensive rebounder. We didn’t do a very good job on him, but he’s going to have a few of those (games). He’s already had a few.
“You think you’re close enough — as we told our guys the last 48 hours — and you’re not. He demands you literally drape all over him. We fouled him as well. He’s got it. Off the top off my head I can’t imagine there’s a more improved player in our league.”
Barnett led the Tigers in scoring last year at 12.1 points per game but has pushed his average to 15.9, while shooting 43.3 percent from 3-point range. Barnett, a former Metro Player of the Year at CBC, has scored at least 18 points in his last six games. He’s shooting 28 of 50 (56 percent) from behind the arc in his last seven.
Barnett didn’t have any revealing explanation for his hot streak.
“I’ve been able to make shots,” Barnett said. “That definitely makes you look better when you make shots.”
BULLDOGS NEXT
Next up for the Tigers, Wednesday’s home game against Georgia, an 11-3 team that clobbered Alabama by 19 points on Saturday to improve to 2-1 in SEC games. As dejected as the Tigers felt Saturday, they can reach two wins in SEC play earlier on the calendar than any previous season since joining the SEC in 2012-13. The earliest they’ve won their second SEC game came during their inaugural year in the conference, when Frank Haith’s team beat Georgia on Jan. 16 to improve to 2-1.
“This game hurts. It angers us a lot,” Barnett said. “The best thing we can do is take that anger, channel it and use it on Wednesday. I know I’ve said it a lot but it’s still a learning process. We still have an opportunity to have a good record in conference. We have to continue to fight and try to finish strong.”