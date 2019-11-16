BROOKINGS, S.D. -- Four turnovers and an array of poor special team plays sunk fourth-ranked Northern Iowa in a 31-7 loss to eighth-ranked South Dakota State Saturday in Missouri Valley Football Conference action.
Quarterback Will McElvain had three passes intercepted, and lost a fumble that was scooped and returned for a touchdown in the third quarter as the Panthers misfired all day.
Meanwhile, Jack freshman quarterback Keaton Heide completed his first 14 passes as he finished 15 of 16 for 196 yards and two touchdowns.
It was just was just a 7-0 deficit at halftime for the Panthers (7-4 overall, 5-2 MVFC). But SDSU scored on its opening drive of the third quarter on a 10-yard Jaxon Janke touchdown reception.
Janke then returned a punt 34 yards to set up a Chase Vinatieri 44-yard field goal and a 17-0 lead.
UNI finally showed life as a 30-yard Trevor Allen kick off return gave the ball at its own 40.
The only points of the first half came following a trick SDSU play. McElvain hit Jaylin James for a gain of 21 and he scrambled 13 yards for another first down. Freshman Sam Schnee capped off the drive with his first career touchdown on a 11-yard run.
It appeared as the Panthers had even more life after the defense forced a three-and-out. But on UNI's first play, on a designed run, McElvain was stripped by Tolu Ogunrinde and Don Gardner scooped it up and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown.
On UNI's next possession, McElvain's deep pass slipped through the hands of Logan Wolf right to Michael Griffin for an interception and Heide hit Cade Johnson for a 20-yard score and a 31-7 lead.
After a short UNI punt, SDSU lined up in the Wildcat formation. Pierre Strong took the snap and ran left pitching the ball to Heide. Heide then launched a 65-yard pass to Johnson all the way to the Panther 4.
Two plays later, Mikey Daniel scored on a 2-yard run with 13:16 left on the second quarter clock.
UNI took its opening possession and drove to the Jack 30. But on a 3rd-and-8 play, McElvain's pass was high and deflected and intercepted by Jordan Gandy. THat was the Panthers' best chance to score.
The defense made three huge stands.
Brawntae Wells blocked a Vinatieri 52-yard field goal on SDSU's first possession. Then in the second quarter, McElvain was picked off by Logan Backhaus on another tipped pass at the Panther 45, but the defense forced a quick three and out.
Then a 16-yard punt that traveled to the UNI 35 once again set SDSU in prime position. But Vinatieri was wide right from 45 with 1:34 left to half.
Northern Iowa;0;0;7;0 -- 7
South Dakota St.;0;7;10;21 -- 38
Second quarter
SDSU -- Daniel 2 run (Vinatieri kick), 13:16. (Drive: 3 plays, 69 yards, 1:33).
Third quarter
SDSU -- Janke 10 pass from Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:58. (Drive: 0 plays, 73 yards, 4:55).
SDSU -- FG Vinatieri 44, 5:20. (Drive: 4 plays, 9 yards, 1:30).
UNI -- Schnee 11 run (Cook kick), :49. (Drive: 8 plays, 60 yards, 4:22).
Fourth quarter
SDSU -- Gardner 22 fumble return (Vinatieri kick), 13:16.
SDSU -- Johnson 20 pass from Heide (Vinatieri kick), 9:04. (Drive: 5 plays, 37 yards, 3:05).
SDSU -- Nelson 12 run (Vinatieri kick), 2:36. (Drive: 6 plays, 58 yards, 4:14).