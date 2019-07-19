HOOVER — For the eighth time in the last decade, the Southeastern Conference media is confident Alabama will continue its reign of dominance atop the league.
The defending league champion Crimson Tide were voted to win its sixth SEC title in the last seven years when the annual preseason poll was released Friday morning, as selected by the league media during this week’s SEC media days in Hoover.
Alabama received 253 first-place votes and was the runaway favorite with 203 votes to win the conference. Back-to-back SEC East winner Georgia (233 first-place votes and 49 votes to win the championship) is projected to represent the East again and face the Crimson Tide in the league title game in Atlanta. Alabama holds a 2-0 mark (2012 and 2018) against the Bulldogs in the SEC Championship Game, including a come-from-behind 35-28 victory last season.
Auburn received one first-place vote but was projected to finish fourth in the SEC West behind projected runner-up LSU and Texas A&M, which is entering its second season under Jimbo Fisher. Mississippi State, which also received a first-place vote, rounds out the bottom three in Western Division, followed by Ole Miss and Arkansas.
Meanwhile, Florida is projected to finish second in the East, ahead of Missouri, South Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt. The Gators received 21 first-place votes, followed by three for the Tigers and one apiece for South Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky.
Alabama, widely projected to open the year as the nation’s preseason No. 2 team, has won the SEC five of the last seven seasons — including three straight years between 2014-16 — and certainly appears poised to repeat once again.
This is the 10th time the media have voted Alabama as the preseason favorite to win the SEC since the poll started in 1992. The defending league champion Tide has proven the media correct three times in the last five years (2014, 2016, 2018).
The preseason All-SEC team included 12 first-team selections from Alabama, which is a record. The previous mark was 10 by Alabama in 2017.
The 12 selections are quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Najee Harris, wide receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, offensive linemen Alex Leatherwood and Jedrick Wills, defensive lineman Raekwon Davis, cornerback Trevon Diggs, linebackers Anfernee Jennings and Dylan Moses, and Jaylen Waddle as return specialist and all-purpose player.
In addition, the Tide has three second-team selections: Waddle at wide receiver and defensive backs Patrick Surtain and Xavier McKinney.
Alabama also has six players on the third-team: defensive lineman LaBryan Ray, defensive back Shyheim Carter, tight end Miller Forristall, linebacker Terrell Lewis and offensive linemen Matt Womack and Deonte Brown.
Auburn placed two on the first team: offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho and defensive tackle Derrick Brown. Defensive linemen Marlon Davidson and Nick Coe and place-kicker Anders Carlson were second-team picks. Running back JaTarvious Whitlow, safety Daniel Thomas and punter Arryn Siposs were named third team.