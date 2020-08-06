You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Coaches poll: Tide starts off at No. 3; AU is No. 11

Alabama football teaser

Alabama cheerleaders use cheer boards to sty dry as a light drizzle falls before the Alabama vs. Tennessee game at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday October 19, 2019.

 Mickey Welsh

For just the second time since 2010, Alabama does not have a top two team in the preseason coaches football poll.

The preseason poll, released today, has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 3, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Ohio State. The SEC is well represented behind Alabama with No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M.

The only other time this decade Alabama started the season outside the top two was when it was No. 3 in 2015.

The Tide received four first-place votes yet finished two spots ahead of LSU, which claimed six first-place votes. Clemson had 38 first-place votes and Ohio State had 17.

Coaches poll

1, Clemson

2, Ohio State

3, Bama

4, Georgia

5, LSU

6, Oklahoma

7, Penn State

8, Florida

9, Oregon

10, Notre Dame

11, Auburn

12, Wisconsin

13, Texas A&M

14, Texas

15, Michigan

16, Oklahoma State

17, Southern California

18, Minnesota

19, North Carolina

20, Utah

21, Central Florida

22, Cincinnati

23, Iowa

24, Virginia Tech

25, Iowa State

Tags

Loading...
Loading...