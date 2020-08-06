Coaches poll: Tide starts off at No. 3; AU is No. 11

For just the second time since 2010, Alabama does not have a top two team in the preseason coaches football poll.
The preseason poll, released today, has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 3, behind No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Ohio State. The SEC is well represented behind Alabama with No. 4 Georgia, No. 5 LSU, No. 8 Florida, No. 11 Auburn and No. 13 Texas A&M.
The only other time this decade Alabama started the season outside the top two was when it was No. 3 in 2015.
The Tide received four first-place votes yet finished two spots ahead of LSU, which claimed six first-place votes. Clemson had 38 first-place votes and Ohio State had 17.
Coaches poll
1, Clemson
2, Ohio State
3, Bama
4, Georgia
5, LSU
6, Oklahoma
7, Penn State
8, Florida
9, Oregon
10, Notre Dame
11, Auburn
12, Wisconsin
13, Texas A&M
14, Texas
15, Michigan
16, Oklahoma State
17, Southern California
18, Minnesota
19, North Carolina
20, Utah
21, Central Florida
22, Cincinnati
23, Iowa
24, Virginia Tech
25, Iowa State