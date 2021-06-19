Class 4A-6A All-Calhoun County baseball: Higgins led Oxford to its deepest playoff run since 2016

OXFORD — Trey Higgins will go down as one of Calhoun County’s most decorated athletes, so add one more to the pile.
For leading Oxford’s baseball team to its deepest playoff run since 2016, Higgins is The Anniston Star’s Calhoun County Class 4A-6A player of the year.
Higgins, who has garnered numerous all-state and all-county honors in baseball and football, was also the 4A-6A all-county player of the year in football this past fall. The Alabama Sports Writers Association twice voted him a finalist for 6A back of the year.
Baseball will be his game beyond high school as he becomes the latest Oxford standout to play collegiately for Mississippi State, following a pathway blazed by Matthew Maniscalco.
Higgins helped Oxford reach the third round of the 6A playoffs, batting .402 with a .513 on-base percentage, seven home runs, 19 doubles, six triples, 45 RBIs and 29 stolen bases. The ASWA voted him first-team all-state and 6A hitter of the year.
Oxford reached the quarterfinals, falling to eventual 6A runner-up Hartselle.
Higgins took a few minutes to discuss his final baseball season at Oxford and more for the player-of-the-year Q&A:
Question: Now that you’ve had a few weeks to reflect, what do you think of the season, from team and personal perspectives?
Answer: We just had a very special year. We had a lot of fun. This was a product of just going out there and playing the game as hard as you can and just competing and just having fun, and the rest really takes care of itself.
Q: You’re obviously a team leader in football and baseball. What was the theme coming into this past season?
A: As soon as I got back from football, I got with the team, and I was like, ‘Look man, we have no pressure this year. Before COVID happened (in 2020), we had not had a good year at all. We had, basically, everybody back, and I was like, nobody expects us to be any good. That was the honest truth. It sucked, but that was just the word around town. Like, you all are going to be bad. I was like, forget all of that. Let’s just go to work and just have fun. Just play this game as hard as you can and remember that it is a game. Just have fun, and the rest will take care of itself. That’s exactly what happened.
Q: You mentioned the COVID-shortened season of last year. You and the team got off to a rough start and never got the chance to right it. How much of that was motivation for this year?
A: That absolutely was. I hated it for the seniors. It was their last year to wear the black and gold and to play with the people you grow up with. For that to end short was heartbreaking. Me selfishly, looking back at my stats and the season, I didn’t start off good. I was just actually starting to heat up and stuff. That was frustration. It went from, OK, we’re about to lock in to dang, I just want to play. We couldn’t even get out of the house. It was definitely a frustrating time.
Q: What was it that needed to work itself out last year that worked itself out this year?
A: We had a lot of young guys. They came back with 15 games under their belts, and just leadership. Letting Coach Brooks know he could trust me and our other guys to let us lead the team. You have your best teams when it’s player-led and we can go out there and just have fun and play the game the right way. That’s when it’s fun. We were a really close team this year. I don’t know if it was hanging out, outside of practice and stuff, but we just got really close. When you love each other the way we did, it’s just fun, and we played so well together.
Q: Considering the recent history of first-round playoff losses after winning the first game, how much pressure did you guys feel against Arab, and how much of a relief was it to sweep?
A: Arab had a good approach. They threw their Game 2 or 3 in Game 1, because they knew we were going to throw (Trey) Mooney. In Game 2, they brought their ace out, their guy, and he was shoving it. I was like, ‘Oh crap.’ I was getting some déjà vu. I was like, ‘Man, we’re going to lose Game 2 and go to Game 3 the way we’ve done the past two years previous.’ When we grinded it out and found a way to win, I was like, ‘Let’s go! We’ve got a good team right here, and we know how to find a way to win even when we’re not playing our best ball.’
Q: You’re one of the county’s most decorated athletes. Now that you look back on your high school career, the baseball and football sides of it, how do you process that?
A: You saying that is probably the first I’ve thought about it. It’s still kind of fresh that I’m done, but it’s definitely a blessing. All of the work that I’ve put in my whole life, since I was a little kid just dreaming about wearing the black and gold and playing one day, for me to go and do it and have so much success, I’m just truly blessed. I’m blessed to have such amazing teammates and coaches around me my whole career just to make it so fun and to keep pushing me to get better. To leave my legacy here, that’s all I wanted to do, keep making my family, and my teammates, and my coaches proud, and I feel like I did that.