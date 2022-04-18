Choccolocco Park to host Sunbelt Baseball League All-Star Game

The 2022 Sunbelt Baseball League All-Star Game will be held July 17 at Choccolocco Park.
According to the announcement released Monday morning, the game will start that day at 3:05 p.m. and will be the first time it will be played in Alabama.
The American Team vs. the National Team will showcase fifty players across nine teams chosen by coaches and league performance. The Sunbelt Baseball League, based out of the metro Atlanta area, is a non-profit collegiate summer baseball league that showcases some of the top talents in the nation.
“The Sunbelt League is excited to have the City of Oxford and the Choccolocco Monsters to be hosting the 2022 SBL All-Star game,” said SBL Commissioner Todd Pratt. “Everyone that I have spoken to in the area is full of energy and Choccolocco Park is beautiful and a perfect setting for this year's event. I am truly looking forward to my trip to Oxford on July 17th."
The Sunbelt Baseball League is the parent league of the Choccolocco Monsters, who will open their inaugural season at the park on June 3. The league describes its mission as to provide a first-class collegiate summer program dedicated to helping young college athletes achieve their dreams of playing at the professional level.
“We can’t wait to host players from all across the SBL here in Oxford,” said Mayor Alton Craft. “Choccolocco Park is a world-class facility that we are proud to say is now home to the Choccolocco Monsters, and to be awarded the all-star game in the Monsters’ inaugural season is something all of us are just so proud of. We can’t wait to get the season started, and we thank Todd Pratt and the SBL for giving us this opportunity.”
Visit bamamonsters.com for more tickets and information on the Choccolocco Monsters upcoming regular season.