Choccolocco Monsters still searching for first home win

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters are still in search of their first ever home win following a 5-4 loss Friday to the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots at Choccolocco Park’s Signature Field.
The Monsters have picked up six wins so far this season, but all of the victories have been on the road. Choccolocco is 6-12 with 10 games remaining in the regular season of the Sunbelt Baseball League.
“When you play bad baseball, you’re not going to win at Oxford Signature field, you’re not going to win at Oxford Lake Little League Field, you’re not going to win at Oxford-Cambridge,” Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie said. “You’re just going to win.
"A one-run game where we gave up a two-run homer and we dropped a ball earlier at first base. That’s the story. We get a one pitch out, then a two pitch out, and we walk the next two guys on four consecutive pitches. You have to finish hitters to get into position to finish an inning. It hasn’t happened enough, and I don’t know why it doesn’t happen here more, but this is where we struggle.”
The Hoots wasted no time to score as they put up two runs in the top of the first inning. Cam Gray reached base for Columbus after a grounder to first was misplayed for a Monsters error. Edwin Johns followed Gray with a two-out two-run home run over the left field fence.
In the top of the third inning, the Hoots added another run extending their lead to 3-0. Simms Owens walked with two outs for a Columbus base runner and eventually scored. Owens stole second and third to get into scoring position.
Cam Gray walked for runners on the corners with two outs. Johns then hit a grounder to third which led to a bad throw by Monsters third baseman Wendell Perry. The error on the throw scored Owens from third. Choccolocco escaped the inning only giving up the one run.
Scoring continued for Columbus in the top of the fourth as Ellis Yohn singled to right with no one out to get things going for the Hoots. Connor O'Neal then walked after the Yohn single.
Britt Netterville hit an infield single to second, but a throwing error by the Monsters drove home Yohn from second and advanced runners to second and third. Bryce Newman singled to right after Bradley Smith popped out to the fifth run for the Hoots. After four innings, Columbus led Choccolocco 5-0.
The Monsters crept back into the game as they scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Jelani Howard led off the bottom of the fifth with a walk for Choccolocco. Wyatt Fooks followed with a walk of his own to add another base runner. A wild pitch advanced Howard and Fooks to second and third to further threaten with no one out.
Jake Spivey, the former Oxford High standout, drove home the first run of the game for the Monsters with a ground out to second. Howard scored from third as the play was made at first. William Kelley was walked after the Spivey groundout for runners on first and third.
Arty Leger drove a hard-hit single to left field which scored Kelley and Fooks. Leger advanced to second on the throw home from Columbus left fielder Edwin Johns.
In the bottom of the sixth, Brant Deerman, the former Piedmont Bulldog, singled to left field with one out. He was called out on a bang-bang pick off play from Columbus pitcher, Trevor Horne. Gillispie was ejected for arguing the call by the first base umpire.
“It was a good pick move. It was a solid baseball pick move,” Gillispie said. “Our guy did a nice job getting back from what I saw. It was a catch and a tag, and he tagged him on the back of the elbow. Sometimes you have to show the players you’ve got their back. We weren’t good. We didn’t earn a win by any means. We didn’t have it taken by umpires, but I think both teams were hurt at times by some of the calls.”
Tyler Waugh then struck out ending the inning and killing any momentum the Monsters had. The Hoots held a 5-3 lead until the bottom of the ninth.
Josh Cooper walked for the Monsters in the bottom of the ninth and would eventually score. A wild pitch moved Cooper to second. Waugh grounded out to first base, but he was able to advance Cooper to third.
Cooper scored after a passed ball led to a rundown. Netterville bobbled the ball for the Hoots which led to Cooper being able to take home safely. The Monsters could not rally after the final run scored and lost 5-4.
The Monsters ended the game giving up seven hits to Columbus. Choccolocco only had three hits on the night. Fielding woes hurt the Monsters as they committed four fielding errors.