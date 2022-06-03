Choccolocco Monsters shut out in first game in franchise history

OXFORD — In the first game in Choccolocco Monsters’ history, the visiting Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots defeated the Monsters 10-0 after eight innings at Choccolocco Park.
The Monsters found themselves in a hole early as Columbus scored two runs in the opening inning and did not slow down.
“It was day one,” Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie said. “We were not particularly good. We didn’t adjust. It seemed like we were always hitting in a 1-2 count and they were always hitting 3-1. The bottom line was we didn’t adjust. The game just didn’t get going under control. We had some good things happen that didn’t result in much.”
After three of the first four batters were walked by Monsters pitcher Brock Hill, a wild pitch got by Monsters catcher Sean Smith to score the first run of the game for the Chatt-a-Hoots. Ellis Yohn singled on a hard grounder to short for the second run of the game. The Hoots led after the first inning by a score of 2-0.
The scoring barrage continued in the top of the second inning for Columbus. Two walks and a single loaded the bases. Bryce Newman singled on a short fly ball down the right-field line to score two runs for the Chatt-a-Hoots. Conner O’Neal then grounded to first base for the first out of the inning, but a run scored from third while the play was being made at first. Columbus led Choccolocco 5-0 after the first two innings.
In the bottom of the second, Dawson Winningham, a former Oxford Yellow Jacket, got the first hit ever for the Monsters on a ground-ball single to left field. He then proceeded to steal the first base in Monsters’ history, taking second base with two outs. Winningham was left stranded on second following an Arthur Leger strikeout.
Bradley Smith led off the top of the third inning with a double for Columbus. Yohn added to the damage for the Chatt-a-Hoots with a single to center field which scored Bradley Smith from second. Simms Owens was walked later in the inning and he and Yohn both stole bases. On the steal, a throwing error from Sean Smith led to another run added for Columbus. After three innings, the Chatt-a-Hoots had a healthy 7-0 lead over Choccolocco.
Nine total walks by Hill was the story of the struggles Monsters’ pitchers faced the entire contest. Will Griffith relieved Hill in the top of the fourth inning. The Monsters used three pitchers in the game.
Jonathan Manibusan got things going for Columbus with a grounder to short in the top of the fifth after a scoreless fourth inning. Monsters shortstop J.J. Rapp’s throw to first was misplayed leading to an error and Manibusan being safe at first. Owens followed Manibusan with a double to left field. Cooper Krause then walked. The fourth ball to Krause was a wild pitch which scored Manibusan from third.
Zane Ross followed Krause with a grounder to short. A fielder’s choice play at second base led to another Chatt-a-Hoot run scoring. The lead was pushed to 9-0 after five innings of play for Columbus.
Columbus added another run in the top of the seventh. Owens was hit by a pitch and eventually scored the 10th run of the competition. Ross drove Owens home from second on a double to left field.
The Sunbelt Baseball League has a run rule in place. The game ended after the bottom of the eighth with Columbus winning by a score of 10-0. Choccolocco travels to Columbus to face the Chatt-a-Hoots Saturday in a game they hope to be more competitive in.
“I think we know them and they know us,” Gillispie said, “We’ve played them six times in nine days. You want to remember the positive, remember past successes because that brings future success. Tomorrow’s a new day. It’s a nothing to nothing baseball game in about 20 hours, you have to approach it that way.”