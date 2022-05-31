Choccolocco Monsters’ roster includes several former high school standouts from the area

When the Choccolocco Monsters kick off the season Friday at 7:05 p.m. against the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots, fans from Calhoun County and the surrounding area who attend the inaugural event may see some familiar faces on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
The Monsters’ roster includes Dawson Winningham, Jake Spivey and Brennan McCullough from Oxford High School, Austin Goode from Alexandria High School and Brant Deerman and Sean Smith from Piedmont High School.
Winningham completed his second season at Southern Union Community College this spring where he appeared in 14 games for the Bison and drove in eight runs. Spivey, who also played at Southern Union, is now a member of the Auburn University at Montgomery baseball team. He appeared in 15 games for AUM and started five of them. Spivey hit for a .304 batting average and had a .429 on-base percentage this season for the Warhawks. McCullough began his college career at Wallace State Community College in Hanceville before transferring to Murray State University. He appeared in 44 games for the Racers last season, starting in 36. McCullough hit for a .305 batting average and had 25 RBIs. He also had a two-homer game for the Racers against conference foe Morehead State on May 1.
Goode played two years at Snead State Community College prior to joining West Alabama’s baseball roster for the 2022 season. At West Alabama, Goode pitched 19⅔ innings. His year was highlighted with a six-strikeout game in three innings against Carson-Newman in February.
Sean Smith played in nine games for Wallace State this year. He had a .333 batting average while adding five RBIs in his freshman season. Smith had a .571 on-base percentage and a .444 slugging percentage. Brant Deerman played in 42 games for Chattahoochee Valley Community College. He had a .307 batting average, totaled 20 RBIs and had three stolen bases. Deerman hit a home run against Gordon State. He had a .381 on-base percentage and a .409 slugging percentage in his freshman season with the Pirates.
Baseball fans in the area already excited about the Choccolocco Monsters inaugural season have even more reason to be thrilled with the inclusion of multiple former high school standouts. The Monsters will play an exhibition game against Columbus today at 7:05 p.m. at Choccolocco Park to prepare for the season.