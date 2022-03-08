Choccolocco Monsters releases schedule, which includes June 1 opening day

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters released their schedule Tuesday, and the slate includes 28 regular-season games and four exhibitions.
The Monsters will host 14 regular-season home games and one of the exhibitions, all at Choccolocco Park.
“We are very excited with the schedule the SBL provided our club,” Monsters General Manager Scott Brand said in a news release. “This will give our fans a great opportunity to come out to Signature Field and watch our club. This is one of the reasons we joined this Major League Baseball funded league, it's very fan friendly and looks out for the welfare of our players.”
The exhibition season will start in Columbus, Ga., with three games in two days against the Chatta-Hoots. That includes a doubleheader on May 28 of two seven-inning games.
Experimental rules and set up situations will be allowed for both coaching staffs to be able to get a better look at their teams ahead of the season. The following day, Columbus and the Monsters will play a standard nine-inning exhibition game at Golden Park.
On June 1, the Monsters will host the Chatta-Hoots at Choccolocco Park for an exhibition.
Opening day will be at Choccolocco Park on June 3 when the Monsters host the Chatt-a-Hoots.
Choccolocco is part of the Sunbelt Baseball League. The regular season ends on July 27 with playoffs scheduled to go into early August at the latest, according to a release.
All games for the Choccolocco Monsters will be broadcast by WVOK-FM (97.9). Season tickets are on sale at Monsters.isportstix.com. For more information, call 256-770-9062.
Choccolocco Monsters' schedule
Saturday, May 28: Exhibition, Columbus (A) (DH), 4:05 p.m.
Sunday, May 29: Exhibition, Columbus (A), 3:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 1: Exhibition, Columbus (H), 7:05 p.m.
Friday, June 3: Columbus (H), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 4: Columbus (A), 6:05 p.m.
Monday, June 6: Gwinnett (A), 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 8: Gwinnett (A), 6:05 p.m.
Friday, June 10: Gainesville (H), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 11: Gainesville (H), 6:05 p.m.
Monday, June 13: Alpharetta (A), 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, June 15: Alpharetta (A), 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 17: ATL Crackers (H), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 18: ATL Crackers (H), 6:05 p.m.
Monday, June 20: Gwinnett (A), 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 22: Gwinnett (A), 6:05 p.m.
Friday, June 24: Columbus (A), 6:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 25: Columbus (H), 6:05 p.m.
Friday, July 1: Gwinnett (H), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 2: Gwinnett (H), 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6: Waleska (A), 6:05 p.m.
Friday, July 8: Columbus (H), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 9: Columbus (A), 6:05 p.m.
Monday, July 11: Brookhaven (A), 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 13: Brookhaven (A), 6:35 p.m.
Friday, July 15: Gwinnett (H), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 16: Gwinnett (H), 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 20: Waleska (A), 6:05 p.m.
Friday, July 22: Atlanta Blues (H), 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, July 23: Atlanta Blues (H), 6:05 p.m.
Monday, July 25: Columbus (A), 6:05 p.m.
Wednesday, July 27: Columbus (H), 7:05 p.m.