Choccolocco Monsters drop two to Gwinnett

OXFORD -- The Choccolocco Monsters are still searching for their first home win.
In a two-game set at home this weekend, the Monsters fell to the Gwinnett (Ga.) Astros 10-9 on Friday and 5-0 on Saturday.
Choccolocco is 5-11 in the Sunbelt Baseball League with 12 games remaining. They haven't won a game on the Signature Field at Choccolocco Park.
“Good teams hit together,” Monsters head coach Steve Gillispie said. “You can have three straight singles and not score somebody, you’re just leaving three guys on base. It’s a little disappointing we’re so far into the summer that we haven’t keyed in on what a guy is trying to do to get us out and make that adjustment.
“We had opportunities. We created a lot of opportunities for them. We had three walks and two hit batters in one inning. We let them off the hook by chasing some balls out of the zone. For the weekend series, they scored 15 runs on 11 hits. This game can get heavy on you if you let it. You look at them and they’re physically impressive guys, but they’re still kids. I think sometimes you can lose sight of that because they’ve played so long. They’re still kids and things can get heavy on them. Hopefully, when we play it can become a place where it’s a positive atmosphere, a place to relax, and to have a good time.”
Two scoreless innings led up to a three-run top half of the third for the Astros. Jacob Harper sparked the Gwinnett offense with a single to center. Josh Sosa and Michael Zarzana both walked after a Jorge Arispuro ground out to short which advanced Harper.
The walks loaded the bases for Braxton Meguiar. Meguiar was hit by a pitch, allowing Harper to score from third.
Elgin Bennett grounded to second for a fielder’s choice to get the second out of the inning, but one run did score and another runner was moved into scoring position.
The third run of the inning came when Bennett stole second base. The throw from Monsters’ catcher was not playable and led to the third run of the inning to be scored. After three innings, the Astros led the Monsters 3-0.
The Monsters threatened in the bottom of the third, however they could not capitalize. Brandon Prince singled to left with one out to get the first runner on for Choccolocco.
Brant Deerman, the former Piedmont High School standout, walked with two out to add another base runner to apply pressure to the Gwinnett pitching staff. Nate Shipley ripped an infield single to shortstop, loading the bases. Tyler Waugh grounded out to the pitcher for the third out of the inning and stranding all three runners.
Bennett helped the Astros extend their lead to 4-0 in the top of the fifth inning with a double into center field. Preston Welchel doubled into left field to score Bennett from second. Welchel was thrown out attempting to steal third to end the top of the fifth and prevent more damage from being done.
The Astros continued to extend their lead late in the game by adding another run in the top of the seventh. Josh Sosa was walked to lead off the inning for Gwinnett. Michael Zarzana grounded to short but an error on Choccolocco’s Josh Cooper put runners on second and third with zero outs.
Meguiar followed Zarzana with a grounder to short, but this time Cooper made the play at first. Sosa was able to score from third for the fifth run of the game for Gwinnett. The Astros held their 5-0 lead the rest of the way.