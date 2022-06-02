Choccolocco Monsters drop final exhibition game before season opener

In their final exhibition game before the start of their inaugural season in the Sun Belt Baseball League, the Choccolocco Monsters lost to the Columbus Chatt-a-Hoots 5-1 at Choccolocco Park on Wednesday.
The Monsters will look to bounce back Friday when they face Columbus in their season opener at 7:05 p.m. on Choccolocco Park’s signature field.
The Monsters are led by head coach Steve Gillispie. Gillispie spent 10 years as an assistant coach with Jacksonville State baseball. He was also a scout for the Philadelphia Phillies for a four-year stint from 1997-2001. Gillispie was the head coach of Youngstown State from 2013-2016. During his time with the Penguins, he led the program to their first win in an NCAA regional during the 2014 season.
“We’re close,” Gillispie said. “The roles are being defined. We still have three or four pieces of the lineup that haven’t joined us yet. There’s a couple of pieces that, once they get here, we can put others in better positions to take some stress off of them offensively.
The offense came early for the Chatt-a-Hoots as they scored two runs in the first inning. Jesse Donohoe doubled to right field, scoring runners from second and third base. Austin Goode of the Monsters walked four batters in the opening inning but was able to minimize the damage. Goode, a former Alexandria standout, had a rough day on the mound, walking seven Columbus batters.
“I really thought our at-bats were pretty good tonight. We just didn’t get enough hits bunched together,” Gillispie said. “But pitching was pretty solid. Austin was just a little amped up being back home for the first time pitching in front of a home crowd in about five years out here. It’s not unlike anybody else, even some of the hitters. They’re not quite as in control yet as they normally would be, and the other night, Austin was really good.”
In the top of the second inning, the Chatt-a-Hoots poured on three more runs to extend their lead. Conner O’Neal blasted a two-out, three-run home run over the right-field fence to push the lead to 5-0.
The Monsters answered with one run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Tanner Martin led off the inning for Choccolocco with a line-drive single into left field. Two consecutive walks loaded the bases for the Monsters. Brant Deerman grounded out to second, but drove home one run to get Choccolocco on the board. Two straight outs ended a possible rally.
Goode and Deerman, who played his high school ball at Piedmont, are just two of several local players on the Monsters’ roster.
“I like it,” Deerman said. “It’s good to have all these people out here. It’s easy for my family to come, and it’s good to start something like this around Calhoun County.”
Choccolocco faced more trouble in the top of the eighth inning. After back-to-back walks, former Oxford standout Dawson Winningham struck out the Chatt-a-Hoots’ Jonathan Manibusan to acquire the second out of the inning. Ellis Yohn then popped up to left-center, allowing Monsters center fielder Wyatt Fooks to track the ball down to get Choccolocco out of the inning with no runs scored for Columbus.
“We’ve seen them a lot, they’ve seen us a lot,” Gillispie added about Columbus, “I think the fact that we went through a pregame here, we now have a feel as to how the league is going to go.”