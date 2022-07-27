Choccolocco Monsters close out season on a high note

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters cap off their inaugural season with a 7-3 home victory over the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots.
Multiple local area athletes were in the lineup including Austin Goode, the former Alexandria High standout, starting on the pitching mound.
“A win is always good,” Monsters’ head coach Steve Gillispie said. “It was kind of a low-key game. They played fairly focused. I thought we pitched well. We had a couple timely hits.”
The Choccolocco Monsters ended their first season 11-17 overall and second in the SBL West Division. The final night was a bit special partly because the Braves' 2021 World Series trophy was at the park so fans could pose for pictures with it.
Four former Oxford Yellow Jackets were in the starting lineup with Nate Lloyd at second base, Dawson Winningham at center field, Brennan McCullough at right field, and Jake Spivey at left field. Piedmont was also well represented with Brant Deerman at third base and Sean Smith as an extra hitter. Smith entered the game as catcher in the top of the ninth. Weston Kirk, the former Spring Garden Panther, also entered the game as the lineup in the eighth inning and pitched.
The game broke open for the Monsters in the bottom of the fourth. The Chatt-A-Hoots scored the first run of the game in the top of the inning, but the Monsters responded in a big way. McCullough launched a three-run homer over the right field fence to grant the Monsters a 3-1 lead after four.
“I’ve been feeling really good the past week,” McCullough said. “The first at bat I just got over anxious, almost swung myself into a bad at bat. After the first at bat, I just came back thinking, ‘The swing is good, the swing is there I just need to hit the ball up the middle.’ He threw a fastball and I was just on time for it. It was smooth, and it felt pretty dang good.”
The home run came after Lloyd singled to center and Winningham was hit by a pitch. Deerman also got his second hit of the game before the Lloyd single, but he was picked off at second after attempting to steal the base.
“I saw the lineup and I knew we were going to have a chance to win,” McCullough said about the local heavy lineup. “The guys we had in there may not be the most talented, but they’re going to grind. They’re going to grind out at-bats, they’re going to make plays, they’re going to dive for a ball in the whole, or whatever it may be. It’s been fun, being older I haven’t gotten a chance to play with Deerman and Sean Smith and those guys. They’ve been a blast to be around, they’re gritty, they’re into every pitch whether they’re in the game or not. They don’t give up a single pitch, so it’s been a blast to play with them.”
The Monsters followed the fourth with another three run inning in the bottom of the fifth. Smith led off the inning with a double. JJ Rapp was then hit by a pitch. Arty Leger singled to right after a wild pitch advanced Rapp and Smith. The single scored Smith from third.
“I was really happy that Brennan hit that one,” Gillispie said. “Lloyd had a couple of hits. It was nice to see. For McCullough, he was the first-ever Monsters signee, home run in his last at bat, it was a storybook thing.”
Rapp then scored on a passed ball from third as he advanced on the Leger single as well. Leger moved to third on a wild pitch with Spivey batting. Spivey eventually walked to add runners on the corners. Dominic Scavone pinch hit for Deerman and singled to right to score Leger for the inning’s third run. Deerman went 2-2 at the plate prior to Scavone entering for him.
Kirk first appeared as the first base coach for an inning. He entered the batting lineup in the bottom of the eighth and hit a triple. The triple also drove in an insurance run to extend the Monsters’ lead to 7-3. Kirk closed out the game on the mound in the top of the ninth.
“It was a great accomplishment to come play for this team,” Kirk said. “It’s something that I’ll remember forever. I’m glad I got to play with a bunch of these guys from around here. It was a great honor to play with Sean, Brant, Brennan, and all these Oxford guys. I wish I could’ve played with them my whole life. It was a great honor to play with and meet all these guys.”
Goode, who has been the most consistent pitcher recently for Choccolocco, got the start and struck out three in two innings pitched. Goode struck out 24 batters in his last three starts. The pitching was more spread out for the Monsters as six pitchers took the mound.
The Chatt-A-Hoots took a unique approach to pitching as nine pitchers appeared in the game. Columbus was looking to keep arms fresh as they prepare for the Sunbelt Baseball League playoffs. Ellis Yohn, normally a catcher for the Chatt-A-Hoots, even pitched in the bottom of the sixth.
Jesse Donohoe tried to bring the Chatt-A-Hoots back in the top of the eighth. Donohoe ripped a double into left field to drive home Cam Gray and Conner O’Neal. The runs cut the Monsters’ lead to 6-3, but the Monsters stopped the rally in the inning with a Bradley Smith strikeout.