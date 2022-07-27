 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Choccolocco Monsters close out season on a high note

ws trophy tour - monsters v hoots 036 tw.jpg

Brennan McCullough connects on a no-doubter home run to reclaim the lead.

 Tucker Webb/The Anniston Star

OXFORD — The Choccolocco Monsters cap off their inaugural season with a 7-3 home victory over the Columbus Chatt-A-Hoots.

Multiple local area athletes were in the lineup including Austin Goode, the former Alexandria High standout, starting on the pitching mound.