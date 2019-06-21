Former Saks football standout Tre Smith hosted his first football skills camp on a familiar field Friday morning — the field where he spent 12 years developing the skills that landed him in the NFL.
“This is more of a showcase for the older guys and a skills camp for the younger guys,” Smith said. “Some of the best talent around Calhoun County is here today.”
Smith attended all of grade school at Saks and graduated in 2014. He went on to play college football at the University of Central Arkansas and was drafted to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018 as a cornerback. Smith is the first Saks Wildcat to play professional football.
“I didn’t go to any other school, so this was the perfect place for this,” Smith said. “This field is what made me so it’s good to come back.”
In the 90 degree heat between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., 180 athletes, ranging from second to 12th grades, were showcasing their skills to the sounds of whistles, music, and lots of adults asking if players needed more water.
The camp featured drills targeted at sharpening simple skills, like speed, agility and form. All of the drills were run by Smith’s family members and best friends from the area, while Smith hopped around adding additional instruction and tips.
“The drills are for the younger kids, but we’ve got a surprise later for the older guys,” Smith said.
The surprise was a scrimmage. The high school guys were split equally into four teams and for the last hour of the camp, they played each other. Aside from winning, the motivating factor was that the losing team had to do push ups.
While waiting for his team to play, Jalen McCants, a 10th grader at Saks, said he looks up to Smith and was excited to “get better and work hard” at the camp.
“It’s very motivating to do better and know that anybody can make it as long as they try hard and put their mind to it,” McCants said. “It’s an honor that Tre did this.”
Kendrick Cruss, an 11th grader at Lincoln, said he attended the camp for the same reasons as McCants. He is inspired by Smith and his “love for the community.”
“He comes from the same place I come from, a small town where a lot of outside people don’t know you, and making it to the NFL is inspiring,” Cruss said. “I feel like he truly wants us to get better and get to where he is right now.”
Smith decided to host his football camp at no charge to the athletes because he didn’t want anybody in his community to feel like they wouldn’t be able to attend.
“I know all kids are not privileged,” Smith said. “I’m able to put on something like this and rent out or do whatever I need to do to have water and food and all that so I just want them to show up and have fun. That’s the priority.”
All campers received a shirt, shorts, food and a “Chiefs Kingdom” wristband when they checked in to the camp. During the camp, all athletes had access to plenty of water and when the camp wrapped up around noon, all athletes were fed. Smith said the kids in his community deserve such experiences as much as anyone else and he is more than happy to provide it for them.
“All that matters to me is that they have fun,” Smith said.
Jonathan Miller, head football coach at Saks, is not at all surprised that Smith would give back to his community in this way.
“This is just Tre. He is a special, special young man,” Miller said. “He’s made a lot of great memories at this school, and on this field, and he will forever be tied to this community.”
Smith recognizes his influence in the community and said he plans to do more for his hometown in the years to come.
“As long as I’m able to walk, I’m going to make sure I have a camp back at Saks High School for all of these kids growing up around here,” Smith said.