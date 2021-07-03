ALABAMA CYCLING CLASSIC: Ward, Owen victorious in Sunny King crit's return

On his fourth try at the Sunny King Criterium, Tanner Ward got his podium call Saturday.
That the First Internet Bank sprinter had to prevail in a 15-lap, two-man battle with Michael Hernandez sweetened Ward’s podium call with the top spot.
Ward crossed the finish line just ahead of Hernandez to win the men’s pro race in a near photo finish in downtown Anniston
Tanner Ward edges Michael Hernandez in a sprint to win the @AlabamaCycling Sunny King men's pro crit. pic.twitter.com/kxdVTnalko— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) July 4, 2021
The men’s race followed the women’s pro race, won but British sprinter Harriet Owen in a pack sprint.
The pro races concluded the return of the Sunny King crit after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancelation in 2020. The day of races, from amateur levels to pros, resumed its place anchoring the Noble Street Festival, which also returned after a year’s absence.
“It feels great,” Ward said after his victory in a field of 50 racers. “I’ve had good results here in the past, a bunch of top 10s, but I’ve never been able to get the podium, so it felt good to get the win.”
The Sunny King crit was Ward’s first road race, in 2016. He was also in the 2017 and 2019 fields, racing in Belgium in 2018.
He said he would’ve raced in Anniston in 2020.
“I love this event, and I love the road race that used to happen,” he said.
Sunday’s Piedmont Criterium will replace the distance race that used to serve as the Sunday event in the Alabama Cycling Classic.
Ward and Hernandez dominated the final laps of Saturday’s Sunny King.
Martinez broke away first, gaining a gap on the field. Ward linked up with 15 laps to go, and the two rotated the lead every half of a lap for the next 11 to help each other conserve energy for the finish.
“I’ve raced against Michael a lot in Georgia, and we kind of have the same racing mindset,” Ward said. “Get off the front.
“Once I saw him go when everything got glued back together, I waited about half a lap to go.”
Their lead over the pack swelled from 22 to 31 seconds from six laps to go to four. After that, the two switched from load share to every man for himself.
“He jumped me and tried to attack me,” Hernandez said. “He got me a little bit, and my right leg kind of cramped up.
“After that, I was like, don’t show him I’m as tired as I am.”
Ward sat up on the downhill back stretch, and Hernandez took that as a cue to go.
“I was still cramping, and he beat me to the line,” Hernandez said. “He beat me to the line.
“Tanner, he’s a strong dude. I’ve raced him a lot of times, and he hasn’t slowed down at all.”
The 28-year-old Ward, active since 2013, scored his 26th career victory and 47th top-five finish. It marked his best finish this year, besting a fourth-place run in the Davey Crockett Classic.
Hernandez, racing for the non-profit Best Buddies Racing team, narrowly missed his 37th career victory and 89th top five.
The consolation prize was the exposure his team got on the Sunny King live feed.
“It’s been a long day, and I don’t think I hydrated as much as I should’ve, but it is what it is,” he said. “We’re happy with second.
“We race for a non-profit that supports people with intellectual and mental disabilities, to get that kind of air time is important to us.”
Women’s race
Owen’s father, Ian, fostered her love for cycling with his many runs back home in Kirtlington, England. She took it global.
Representing InstaFund Racing, Owen scored her 16th career victory Saturday, edging CWA Racing’s Emily Ehrlich and teammate Rachel Langdon in a field sprint.
Owen flapped her arms like a chicken after crossing the finish line.
Harriet Owen wins the @AlabamaCycling Sunny King women's pro crit. pic.twitter.com/ITC7PkC3jw— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) July 4, 2021
“My teammate calls me ‘chicken little,’” Owen said. “She was like, ‘If you win, you have to do the chicken dance.’”
Owen said she’s not sure how she got the nickname.
It wasn’t worry, she said, though she and Langdon managed a podium as the only two racers from their team in the race. They overcame CWA’s six and Colavita’s four in a 29-rider field.
“There were a few key riders that we would chase down or work with if we got away with,” Owen said. “There were a few that we wouldn’t work with.
“It was just being selective. We didn’t want to just roll around. I knew I was one of the fastest coming into this, but I also really like the actual racing part, not just rolling around and waiting for a sprint.”
Owen saw many of the same competitors in a 10-day, 10-race event that ran from June 17-24. She had two firsts, three seconds and two thirds in that event.
Owen and Langdon worked together Saturday. Langdon passed the Owen and two CWA riders on the outside in the back stretch, and Owen sealed the field from retaliating.
They broke for the sprint approximately 200 meters to go, and Owen prevailed.
It marked her first Sunny King victory in three tries. She finished third in 2018.
“It’s just a nice confidence boost for me and my teammate going into a few more races of this caliber coming up soon.” Owen said.
Owen, 27, has raced for 16 years. She finished third at her first British nationals at age 12. Her career has evolved from the track in Britain to the road in the U.S.
“I’m really enjoying racing,” she said. “That’s definitely helping the results.”
Podiums for the 2021 @AlabamaCycling Sunny King men's and women's pro crits. pic.twitter.com/NDMx00DypF— Joe Medley (@jmedley_star) July 4, 2021