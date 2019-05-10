The Cheaha mountain bike racing team won its second straight state championship May 5 at Tannehill State Historic Park in McCalla.
Head coach Tony Jewah went into the final race of the season excited, but without expectations. His team, which includes middle and high school students from all over Eastern Alabama, was not predicted to do as well as it did last season in the Alabama Interscholastic Cycling League because four key riders graduated.
“I don’t assume, and I don’t take it for granted. The parents and the kids try to give me accolades for it,” Jewah said. “Nobody can show me what I do to contribute, other than hold practices and make sure the kids aren’t out horsin’ around.”
Though Jewah may not credit himself in his team’s accomplishments, Madison Wyatt, a two-time individual state champion and this year’s junior varsity state champion, doesn’t think her success would be possible without her coaches.
“It wasn’t because of me that I won,” Wyatt said. “All of the coaching and riding with the team helped me get faster.”
Wyatt wasn’t the only rider to earn first-place honors. Her teammate, Ethan Hagan, is the sophomore individual state champion. Hagan started riding mountain bikes two-and-a-half years ago and fell in love with the sport after deciding the atmosphere was much more rewarding than the football field he was used to.
“I lost 30 pounds, gained a lot more muscle and confidence. It’s de-stressing because you can go out in the woods by yourself,” Hagan said. “Breathe, look at nature, go have fun. It has done a lot for my mental health.”
Coaches and riders agree that the next step is getting the city to recognize the accomplishments of the mountain bike team and to integrate the sport in to the school systems. While it is a growing sport, many of the mountain bike racing teams are composite teams that are affiliated with certain parts of the state, rather than a school.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association does not sponsor mountain biking, as it does sports such as football, basketball, golf and tennis.
“The schools are really missing a great opportunity by not offering the sport,” Jewah said. “There are a lot of kids in schools right now that are never going to play football or other ball sports and we are leaving them out there. There is nothing worse than a kid who is not a part of something they can be passionate about.”
Jewah says it’s “kind of foolish” for local schools to not pick up the sport because most of the kids winning championships attend grade schools in the area. Since the mountain bike team is not associated with a particular school, all of the team’s trophies are currently housed in Wig’s Wheels Bicycle Shop in Anniston.