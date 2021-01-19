Calhoun County tournament: White Plains boys hold off Saks rally to reach semis

JACKSONVILLE — What White Plains’ boys needed a steady hand amid Saks’ rally in Tuesday’s Calhoun County quarterfinals, they had Quin Wilson.
When the Wildcats needed buckets amid the storm, they had Brody Baker.
Baker’s 19 points and Wilson’s 17 helped White Plains hold off Saks 60-48 in Pete Mathews Coliseum, setting the third-seeded Wildcats’ shot at the winner between No. 2 Oxford and No. 7 Alexandria on Friday at 6 p.m.
White Plains (14-4) made the semifinals for the second year in a row. The Wildcats lost to Anniston 61-50 a year ago.
“We can prove to everyone that we’re not as bad as everyone thinks we are,” Baker said. “Just because we’re little old 4A doesn’t mean we can’t compete with the big dogs.”
White Plains looked every bit the contender in the first half Tuesday, building a 22-10 lead at firt quarter’s end and leading by as many as 23 points en route to a 40-19 edge at halftime.
For the second day in a row, Saks (6-2) played a much better second half. The Wildcats overcame scrappy Donoho in the second half Monday, and they made White Plains sweat Tuesday.
Led by Sean Parnell’s 19 points and improved man-to-man defense, Saks made it a grind. The Wildcats held White Plains to eight third-quarter points and 12 in the fourth.
It took a fiery halftime speech from Saks coach Jonathan Miller on Monday. On Tuesday, it just took a challenge.
“I don’t think we competed very hard defensively in the first half,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “We do have the type of team that, when you challenge them, usually they’re going to respond.
“We got out there and competed better in the second half, but we have to understand that we have to bring that for four quarters.”
Saks worked the White Plains lead down to six twice … 50-44 on Parnell’s drive and free throws at 6:07 in the fourth quarter and 54-58 on Jordan Cosper’s steal and layup at 3:20.
Each time, White Plains had an answer.
“I’m proud of how we responded,” White Plains coach Chris Randall said. “We didn’t get shook, We stayed cool. …
“We had a bunch of guys on the floor that know how to win. We got the ball in Quin’s hands, and then get it to Brody inside.”
Baker scored six of White Plains’ 12 fourth-quarter points, posting up and spinning toward the baseline.
“We called Oklahoma, and just go to work and get us a bucket when we need a bucket,” Baker said.
Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Oxford-No. 7 Alexandria winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.