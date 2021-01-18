Calhoun County tournament: Piedmont boys roll past replacement opponent Ohatchee in exhibition

JACKSONVILLE — The COVID-19 pandemic threw Piedmont’s boys more change headed into Monday’s second round of 70th Calhoun County basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs have learned to roll with it.
Piedmont got 21 points from Alex Odam and 11 points each from Jadon Calhoun and Omarion Foster and beat replacement opponent Ohatchee 64-38 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Piedmont was supposed to play Weaver on Monday, but Weaver forfeited after learning a player who played against Piedmont in Friday’s regular-season action tested positive for COVID-19.
Friday’s Piedmont-Weaver game, which Piedmont won 86-40, marked the Bulldogs’ return from quarantine, which started Dec. 29.
News that the Bulldogs had played against a COVID-positive player triggered worries that they would have to quarantine again.
“It kind of scared us for a second,” Odam said. “It’s all good now.”
Piedmont coach Jonathan Odam acknowledged momentary worry, but said circumstances involving the Weaver player mitigated Piedmont’s exposure.
“Based on what we were told, they didn’t feel like it was necessary now,” he said. “I don’t think he even played Saturday against Ohatchee. From what I understood, maybe he just started feeling symptoms Saturday.”
Initially, tournament organizers thought they’d have to cancel Piedmont’s game Monday. It caused confusion on the Piedmont end.
“One of them (players) didn’t find out until late,” Jonathan Odam said. “We were going to meet at 1:30, and at 1:25, he was just like, ‘I thought we were going to practice.’
“I told them when we got to the gym, ‘Guys, you’re just going to have to be ready at this point. We’ll play when we can play, practice when we can practice and do what we can do.’”
Piedmont had to find replacement games in December, when the Calhoun County Board of Education shut down extracurricular activities for the Christmas holidays. Scheduled area games with Weaver and Ohatchee, both under the county umbrella, turned into losses to 7A Gadsden City and 4A Cherokee County at home.
The Weaver forfeit means Piedmont, the tournament’s No. 5 seed, automatically advanced to Wednesday’s 8 p.m. quarterfinal against No. 4 Jacksonville.
Ohatchee, which lost to Weaver in Saturday’s first round, was available as a replacement opponent because the Weaver player in question didn’t play Saturday. Indians coach Byant Ginn reached out to Jonathan Odam.
“We just want to play,” Ginn said. “I’m not sure if we’ve played nine or 10 games so far. With two-and-a-half weeks off right there at Christmas, that hurt us.
“It’s tough losing out the first day and not having anybody else to play.”
Piedmont controlled Saturday’s replacement game, building a 19-5 lead by first quarter’s end. The game’s highlight play saw Piedmont's Jakari Foster catch Calhoun’s missed 3-point try in midair and slam it home for a 39-10 lead at 1:50 of the second quarter.
Trey Pesnell led Ohatchee with 12 points.
“We didn’t play with any energy in the first half,” Ginn said. “We were jogging getting back and gave up a bunch of layups. We did OK when we got set and got them in the halfcourt, but they just outhustled us in the first half.
“I challenged them a little bit at halftime, and second half, we started playing a little better.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 8 p.m.**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.