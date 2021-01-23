You are the owner of this article.
Calhoun County tournament: Oxford's balance prevails over Anniston's brilliance for Jackets' 21st county title

Anniston oxford boys bball

Anniston's Mark Toyer gets shadowed by Oxford's Rylan Houck during the Calhoun County boys basketball tournament at JSU. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford's balance prevailed over Anniston's two-man brilliance in Saturday's 70th Calhoun County championship game.

Rylan Houck's 22 points, Justin Moore's 21 and Roc Taylor's 15 proved to be just enough as Oxford held off Anniston 69-60 to win the Yellow Jackets' 21st county title, surpassing Anniston for most all time.

It also marks Oxford's third county title in as many years.

Anniston got 29 points from standout guard Antonio Kite and 22 from sidekick Malcolm Carlisle and roared back from an early 14-0 deficit. Carlisle also slowed Houck after Houck's 17-point first half, holding him without a field goal in the second half.

All-tournament team

Alexandria: Landan Williams, Julian Wright.

Anniston: Malcolm Carlisle, Antonio Kite.

Jacksonville: Caden Johnson, John Broom.

Oxford: Rylan Houck, Justin Moore, Roc Taylor.

Piedmont: Alex Odam.

Pleasant Valley: Josh Ballew.

Saks: Jordan Cosper.

Weaver: Tristan Brown.

White Plains: Quin Wilson.

Most Valuable Defensive Player: Taylor.

Most Valuable Offensive Player: Kite.

Van Deerman MVP: Kite.

70th Calhoun County Tournament

Jan. 16

At Saks High School

Boys

No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35

No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66

No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52

Girls

No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55

Monday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33

No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*

*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Boys

No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54

No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**

*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.

**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39

Boys

No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48

No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42

Wednesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43

Boys

No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42

No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57

Thursday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44

No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42

No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32

Friday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls semifinals

No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26

No. 2 Oxford 42, No. 3 Jacksonville 40

Boys semifinals

No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63

No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38

Saturday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Anniston 51, No. 2 Oxford 29 

Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.

No. 2 Oxford 69, No. 1 Anniston 60

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

