Calhoun County tournament: Oxford's balance prevails over Anniston's brilliance for Jackets' 21st county title

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford's balance prevailed over Anniston's two-man brilliance in Saturday's 70th Calhoun County championship game.
Rylan Houck's 22 points, Justin Moore's 21 and Roc Taylor's 15 proved to be just enough as Oxford held off Anniston 69-60 to win the Yellow Jackets' 21st county title, surpassing Anniston for most all time.
It also marks Oxford's third county title in as many years.
Anniston got 29 points from standout guard Antonio Kite and 22 from sidekick Malcolm Carlisle and roared back from an early 14-0 deficit. Carlisle also slowed Houck after Houck's 17-point first half, holding him without a field goal in the second half.
All-tournament team
Alexandria: Landan Williams, Julian Wright.
Anniston: Malcolm Carlisle, Antonio Kite.
Jacksonville: Caden Johnson, John Broom.
Oxford: Rylan Houck, Justin Moore, Roc Taylor.
Piedmont: Alex Odam.
Pleasant Valley: Josh Ballew.
Saks: Jordan Cosper.
Weaver: Tristan Brown.
White Plains: Quin Wilson.
Most Valuable Defensive Player: Taylor.
Most Valuable Offensive Player: Kite.
Van Deerman MVP: Kite.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Jan. 16
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44
No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26
No. 2 Oxford 42, No. 3 Jacksonville 40
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63
No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston 51, No. 2 Oxford 29
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford 69, No. 1 Anniston 60