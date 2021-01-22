You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calhoun County tournament: Oxford 'D' stymies White Plains, lifts Jackets to final again

Oxford wins

Oxford's Rylan Houck (2) and Roc Taylor defend White Plains in Friday's Calhoun County semifinals in Pete Mathews Coliseum. (Photo by Joe Medley/The Anniston Star)

 By Joe Medley, Star Sports Writer, jmedley@annistonstar.com

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford's boys matched patient White Plains offense with patient defense Friday and advanced to yet another Calhoun County final.

Roc Taylor and Justin Moore scored 14 points apiece, and the second-seeded Yellow Jackets beat the No. 3 Wildcats 54-38 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Oxford (19-2), the reigning county champion, hopes to make it three in a row when the Yellow Jackets take on top seed Anniston in Saturday's 8 p.m. final.

The Yellow Jackets hope to win their 21st county title. This story will be updated, so check back to AnnistonStar.com shortly.  

70th Calhoun County Tournament

Saturday

At Saks High School

Boys

No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35

No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66

No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52

Girls

No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55

Monday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33

No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*

*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Boys

No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54

No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**

*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.

**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39

Boys

No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48

No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42

Wednesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43

Boys

No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42

No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57

Thursday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44

No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42

No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32

Friday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls semifinals

No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26

No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 Jacksonville, 8 p.m.

Boys semifinals

No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63

No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38

Saturday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford-No. 4 Jacksonville winner

Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.

No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford, 8 p.m.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...