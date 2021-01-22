Calhoun County tournament: Oxford 'D' stymies White Plains, lifts Jackets to final again

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford's boys matched patient White Plains offense with patient defense Friday and advanced to yet another Calhoun County final.
Roc Taylor and Justin Moore scored 14 points apiece, and the second-seeded Yellow Jackets beat the No. 3 Wildcats 54-38 in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
Oxford (19-2), the reigning county champion, hopes to make it three in a row when the Yellow Jackets take on top seed Anniston in Saturday's 8 p.m. final.
The Yellow Jackets hope to win their 21st county title. This story will be updated, so check back to AnnistonStar.com shortly.
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43
Boys
No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42
No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44
No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42
No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 3 Jacksonville, 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63
No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford-No. 4 Jacksonville winner
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford, 8 p.m.