Calhoun County tournament: Miller's halftime heat steams Saks boys past Donoho

JACKSONVILLE— It’s mid-January, and Saks’ boys played their seventh basketball game during Monday’s second-round action in the 70th Calhoun County tournament.
It showed in the first half of the sixth-seeded Wildcats’ 64-54 victory over No. 11 Donoho, so the normally low-key Jonathan Miller found fire at halftime.
“Coach Miller screamed at us at halftime,” senior forward Jordan Cosper said.
Saks (6-1) turned a 23-20 halftime deficit into a 46-29 lead by third quarter’s end, putting themselves well on the way to Tuesday’s 4 p.m. quarterfinal showdown with No. 3 White Plains in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“I just felt like we weren’t ready to play, and that’s my fault,” Miller said. “Our kids just thought we were going to walk in here and win easy. Once we struggled a little bit, we got a little bit tighter.”
Saks’ football team reached the quarterfinals of the playoffs, delaying football players’ involvement in basketball and Miller’s. He’s All-Calhoun County 1A-3A coach of the year for football.
Like the six other high school teams in the under the Calhoun County Board of Education umbrella, Saks didn’t play over Christmas break. The school system shut down extracurricular sports as a precaution amid the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
That’s why teams like Saks are working on December problems in January.
“It is what it is,” Miller said. “We’re working right now toward the end of the season. Obviously, everyone wants to win this tournament, but the important thing is to show well in your area tournament.
“That’s where we’re trying to get to.”
Cosper scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half.
“Somebody had to save us today, and Jordan did a good job of stepping up,” Miller said. “Jordan is one of our kids who’s got experience, and you could tell that out there on the floor today.
“A lot of these kids have never played in this tournament or on this floor.”
Sean Parnell scored 12 of his 18 after the break, and Saks overcame 16-for-32 shooting at the free-throw line.
With second-year Donoho coach Korielle Beavers looking to score a victory over his alma mater, the Falcons gave him hope in he first half.
Richard Goed scored a team-high 21 points, 12 as the Falcons tried to rally in the fourth quarter. Spencer Wigley, his time limited by foul troubles, added 14.
Donoho (3-10) went 1-1 in the tournament, beating Donoho on Saturday before falling to Saks on Monday. The Falcons’ performance Saturday marked a vast improvement over their 61-19 loss to Saks on Jan. 4
“I really wanted this one because I felt like we’d do a better job this time around,” said Beavers, a 2006 Saks graduate and player on Saks’ Final Four teams of 2005 and 2006. “They played tough, and they kept attacking like they should.
“They rebounded offensively and defensively. We had much better intensity on the rebounding.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria vs. No. 11 Faith Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont vs. Ohatchee, 4 p.m.*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian vs. No. 9 Faith Christian, 8 p.m.
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver vs. No. 10 Donoho, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 6 Saks, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian-No. 9 Faith Christian winner, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver-No. 10 Donoho winner, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria-No. 11 Faith Christian winner, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
Semifinals, 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys
Semifinals, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.