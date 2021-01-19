Calhoun County tournament: Houck, Moore help Oxford boys fight off Alexandria

JACKSONVILLE — Oxford’s dynamic duo of Justin Moore and Rylan Houck came through when the Yellow Jackets needed them most Tuesday.
The two keyed a third-quarter run that recaptured the lead, and No. 2 Oxford staved off No. 7 Alexandria 47-42 in a Calhoun County quarterfinal pitting the county’s two biggest schools.
Oxford (18-2) moves on to play No. 3 White Plains in Friday’s 6 p.m. semifinal in Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“They’re really good,” Oxford coach Joel Van Meter said. “I’ve seen them on tape a ton. I have tremendous respect for Chris (Randall, White Plains’ coach) and what he does and how he does it, so trust me when I tell you.
“That’ll be a fist to cuff, as well.”
Houck scored a game-high 23 points, and Moore added 10 to counter the 18-point performance Alexandria got from center Landan Williams, who played with two fouls a stretch of the first half and three, starting early in the third quarter.
Alexandria (7-7) packed a 2-3 zone and forced Oxford to play a patient game.
The Valley Cubs, which lost 64-35 to Oxford in last year’s county tournament, answered Oxford’s 11-2 start to the game. Alexandria never trailed more than seven points from the end of the first quarter on.
Williams’ two free throws tied the game at 18-18 in the second quarter, and his putback tied it again, 22-22. Javais McGhee answered a Peyton Watts 3-pointer with one of his own to tie it at 25-25, and that was the halftime score.
Alexandria held a three-point lead twice in the third quarter -- on Williams’ strong post move to make it 28-25 and 30-27 on another Williams bucket, that came from a McGhee feed.
“This is the kind of basketball team we can be,” Alexandria coach Jason Johnson said. “We’ve really struggled defensively, and I thought this was the first night that we actually played a pretty good defensive game.
“If we’ll just do that, we have enough scoring. We can be in most ballgames.”
Oxford mounted its best run of the second half to answer Alexandria’s 30-27 lead. With Williams playing with three fouls, Houck and Moore attacked.
“We noticed that, and Coach Van pointed it out really quick,” Houck said. “We tried to get the ball to short corners, high post and just attack him.”
Houck started Oxford’s run by hitting the first of two free throws and followed with a bucket in the paint. His putback and free throw put Oxford up 33-30.
Moore finished the run with a fastbreak basket and a drive to make it 37-30. The game was far from over, but Oxford never again trailed.
“The first half, we got challenged,” Houck said. “We didn’t come out in a fog, no energy, things like that. …
“We battled. It wasn’t easy. It didn’t look good, but we got our work done.”
Alexandria closed to within one point three times in the fourth quarter. Collin Taylor’s 3-pointer made it 37-36, and Williams hit the second of two free throws to make it 39-38.
Williams scored again to bring Alexandria within 41-40, but Oxford scored the next six points on a Kyler Wright pullup jumper, a Moore drive and a Houck bucket on an inbounds play.
Wright’s jumper allowed Oxford to spread out its offense and force Alexandria to stretch its zone.
“It’s a good win,” Van Meter said. “No matter what anybody looks at the seeds, it’s a good win. It’s 47-42. We had to make some plays down the stretch. We had to make some stops, and that’s what we were able to do.
“To their credit, the game’s pace never got up. We would’ve had a huge advantage, if the pace had got up, but they did a great job of handling our pressure.”
70th Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Oxford, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.