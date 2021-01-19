Calhoun County tournament: Gibbs comes through to get Weaver girls to quarterfinals

JACKSONVILLE — Da’Kimiyun Gibbs had one plan after keying Weaver’s girls to a 47-39 victory over Donoho in Tuesday’s second-round Calhoun County tournament action, and it wasn’t going to Disney World.
It was more personal than that.
“I’m very excited and happy, and I’m going to go home and tell my mom,” the freshman said. “I made 16 points tonight, and I took more shots than I normally do.”
Gibbs and the seventh-seeded Bearcats (7-5) also earned a quarterfinal shot at No. 2 Oxford on Thursday at 8 p.m., which gave Weaver coach Gary Atchley a special kind of excitement.
“No 24-hour rule on this one,” he said. “We’re going to enjoy this one until 7:59 p.m. Thursday, because Oxford, they cut more girls than I've got on my team.”
Gibbs is in her second year at Weaver after transferring from Saks.
She scored 12 fourth-quarter points Tuesday to help break the stalemate as Donoho (5-8) keyed on Haley Homesley, and Weaver keyed on stopping Donoho twin shooters Victoria and Anastasia O’Neill.
Victoria O’Neill led Donoho with 14 points, and twin sister Anastasia O’Neill added nine.
Homesley scored 15 points, but just three in the fourth quarter.
Somebody else had to get it done in the fourth quarter for Weaver, and Gibbs knew it was her. How did she know?
“When everybody started telling me to take shots,” she said with a grin.
Weaver was down 33-30 going into the fourth quarter, but a Homesley bucket gave the Bearcats a 35-34 lead with 4:54 to play. Two Gibbs free throws at 3:34 helped Weaver to reclaim the lead, 37-36.
Gibbs took it from there, with a transition bucket to make it 39-36. After Donoho tied it, Gibbs scored in the paint to make it 41-39.
She went on to score Weaver’s last 12 points, and the Bearcats never again trailed. That included three free throws for the final three points.
“We’re going to nickname her the iceman, I guess,” Atchley said. “She’s a ninth-grader, and she’s been stepping up all year.
“She’s starting to figure out our system and how we do stuff, and I can’t say enough about that girl. She practices hard.”
Calhoun County Tournament
Saturday
At Saks High School
Boys
No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35
No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66
No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52
Girls
No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55
Monday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18
No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33
No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*
*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Boys
No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54
No. 5 Piedmont 64, Ohatchee 38*
No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 61**
*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.
**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.
Tuesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39
Boys
No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Alexandria, 8 p.m.
Wednesday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 White Plains, 6 p.m.
Boys
No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 8 Jacksonville Christian, 4 p.m.
No. 4 Jacksonville vs. No. 5 Piedmont, 8 p.m.
Thursday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls
No. 4 Ohatchee vs. No. 12 Pleasant Valley, 4 p.m.
No. 2 Oxford vs. No. 7 Weaver, 8 p.m.
No. 3 Jacksonville vs. No. 6 Alexandria, 6 p.m.
Friday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls semifinals
4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Boys semifinals
Semifinal, 2 p.m.
No. 3 White Plains vs. No. 2 Oxford-No. 7 Alexandria winner, 6 p.m.
Saturday
At Pete Mathews Coliseum
Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.
Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.