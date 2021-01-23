You have permission to edit this article.
Calhoun County tournament: Dudley leads Anniston girls to 21st county title

Anniston oxford girls bball

The Anniston Lady Bulldogs collects their championship trophy after defeating Oxford for the 2021 Calhoun County girls basketball tournament win at JSU. Photo by Stephen Gross/The Anniston Star

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

JACKSONVILLE — Allasha Dudley's final performance in the Calhoun County tournament final cemented her place as the county's top player in girls' basketball.

Dudley poured in 21 points, 17 in the first half, as top seed Anniston downed No. 2 Oxford 51-29 on Saturday in Pete Mathews Coliseum.

Anniston's girls secured their fifth county title in as many years and 12th in 15 years. It's also the Bulldogs' 12th title under long-time head coach Eddie Bullock.

Dudley, the tournament's most valuable player, is a two-time 4A-6A All-Calhoun County player of the year and two-time first-team all-state selection. She's also the reigning Alabama 4A player of the year, after leading the Bulldogs to their first state title last season.

Dudley struggled in in last year's county final, scoring seven points against a Sacred Heart box-and-chase defense that pitted then eighth-grader Serena Hardy in charge of defending her.

Anniston won 49-41 in the strength of Airriana Colley's 18-point performance, and Sacred Heart dropped varsity sports two months later. Hardy transferred back to Anniston, where she attended school through sixth grade, and calls Dudley her teammate now.

All-tournament team

Alexandria: Ashley Phillips.

Anniston: Asia Barclay, Allasha Dudley, Serena Hardy.

Jacksonville: Kayla Broom, Amarie Curry.

Ohatchee: Jorda Crook, Tori Vice.

Oxford: Lauren Ellard, Kaleah Taylor, Xiaonna Whitfield.

Piedmont: Lele Ridley.

Pleasant Valley: Gracie Hood.

Weaver: Haley Homesley.

White Plains: Lili Ponder.

Most valuable offensive player: Dudley.

Most valuable defensive player: Barclay.

MVP: Dudley.

This story will be updated. Check back shortly.

70th Calhoun County Tournament

Jan. 16

At Saks High School

Boys

No. 11 Donoho 60, No. 14 Wellborn 35

No. 7 Alexandria 77, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 66

No. 12 Weaver 61, No. 13 Ohatchee 52

Girls

No. 11 Faith Christian 44, No. 14 Wellborn 12

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 65, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 55

Monday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 8 White Plains 47, No. 9 Saks 18

No. 12 Pleasant Valley 35, No. 5 Piedmont 33

No. 6 Alexandria 70, No. 13 Jacksonville Christian 34*

*-JCA becomes a replacement opponent for Alexandria, because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Boys

No. 6 Saks 62, No. 11 Donoho 54

No. 5 Piedmont 64, No. 13 Ohatchee 38*

No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 64, No. 10 Pleasant Valley 61**

*-Piedmont was to play Weaver, but a positive COVID-19 test forced Weaver to forfeit. Ohatchee was a replacement opponent.

**-Pleasant Valley becomes a replacement opponent because Faith Christian coach Schuessler Ware tested positive for COVID-19.

Tuesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 7 Weaver 47, No. 10 Donoho 39

Boys

No. 3 White Plains 60, No. 6 Saks 48

No. 2 Oxford 47, No. 7 Alexandria 42

Wednesday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 1 Anniston 67, No. 8 White Plains 43

Boys

No. 1 Anniston 88, No. 8 Jacksonville Christian 42

No. 4 Jacksonville 66, No. 5 Piedmont 57

Thursday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls

No. 4 Ohatchee 72, No. 12 Pleasant Valley 44

No. 3 Jacksonville 53, No. 6 Alexandria 42

No. 2 Oxford 55, No. 7 Weaver 32

Friday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls semifinals

No. 1 Anniston 62, No. 4 Ohatchee 26

No. 2 Oxford 42, No. 3 Jacksonville 40

Boys semifinals

No. 1 Anniston 72, No. 4 Jacksonville 63

No. 2 Oxford 54, No. 3 White Plains 38

Saturday

At Pete Mathews Coliseum

Girls’ championship, 6 p.m.

No. 1 Anniston 51, No. 2 Oxford 29 

Boys’ championship, 8 p.m.

No. 1 Anniston vs. No. 2 Oxford.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

